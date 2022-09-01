Mexico's BMV could exit main index in latest 'symptom of deterioration'

FILE PHOTO: An employee is pictured behind the logo of the Mexican stock exchange in in Mexico City
Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres
·2 min read

By Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's stock exchange operator (BMV) is a top candidate to be bumped from the country's main stock index in its next rebalancing, which has suffered the weakest performance of any Latin American stock market, reduced turnover and more delistings, analysts said this week.

Most immediately, market operator BMV and cellular infrastructure company SITES are likely to be booted from the S&P IPC benchmark index for their failure to comply with parameters such as the value and volume of transactions, analysts said.

The new list of companies in the index will be published on Friday, with lender Gentera and supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui expected as key replacement candidates.

An eventual exit of BMV from the index would be the exchange operator's latest "symptom of deterioration" in recent months during an exodus of companies and a drought of new listings, according to Jorge Marmolejo, portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton.

"We see a low economic and investment growth in Mexico, which has impacted the stock market. I don't want to say that there are no opportunities, but many opportunities end up being financed by private markets or banks," he said.

BMV declined to comment.

Mexico's IPC index is down 15.7% year-to-date, marking the worst performance among its peers in the region, and on Wednesday officially entered bear market territory.

Mexico's slow economic recovery after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been joined by concerns about the nationalist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government and rate hikes that have raised the attractiveness of fixed income assets relative to equities.

"It is a difficult situation for local businesses such as the exchange in particular and for the stock market in general," Benjamin Alvarez, manager of stock market analysis at CI Banco, said.

The IPC index has accumulated losses even as its counterparts in Brazil, Chile and Peru have eked out positive returns despite a U.S. bear market thanks to a boost in commodity prices.

With the Mexican central bank likely to raise rates further, more bad news could be on the horizon.

"Most brokerages and analysts have cut the index's performance outlook for the end of the year," Alvarez of CI Banco noted.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christian Plumb and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Illumina says judge rules $7.1 billion Grail deal will not hurt competition

    Illumina Inc, a U.S. maker of genetic analysis equipment, said on Thursday an administrative judge has ruled that its acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail Inc will not hurt competition, allowing the deal to move forward. The FTC filed a lawsuit in March 2021 seeking to stop Illumina's $7.1 billion deal to buy its former subsidiary Grail, arguing that the deal would slow innovation for tests that are designed to detect multiple kinds of cancer. The judge "rejected the FTC's position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests," Illumina said in a statement.

  • India's National Stock Exchange to add Adani Enterprises to benchmark index

    India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) will add Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Indian coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate Adani Group, to its benchmark Nifty 50 index effective Sept. 30, the NSE said on Thursday. To make room for Adani, Shree Cement will be removed from the index, the NSE said, adding the changes are part of its periodic review.

  • California advises slower EV charging as state’s electric grid struggles

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down California's electric grid crisis and what it means for the electric vehicle industry.&nbsp;

  • Brazil's Guedes says calamity decree could make room for higher welfare program in 2023

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that the continuation of the Ukraine war could make the government sign a calamity decree, which would make room for a higher welfare program in 2023. The maintenance of 600 reais ($114.88) monthly payments under the Auxílio Brasil program is one of the main promises of President Jair Bolsonaro in his quest for reelection in October, while he trails former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. But in next year's budget bill, the government reduced cash handouts to 400 reais because keeping the current level would require circumventing the spending cap rule, and there is no legal provision for this so far.

  • BlackRock Says Energy Is Bright Spot as It Sours on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s senior investment strategist Kurt Reiman says shares of oil and gas companies will continue to be a rare bright spot in an otherwise tough market, even as the asset manager downgrades its position on equities to underweight as central bankers signal further interest rate hikes.chiMost Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to

  • California lawmakers extend life of nuclear plant, approve slate of climate bills

    (Reuters) -California lawmakers on Thursday voted to extend the life of the state's only nuclear power plant by five years, and approved several other measures to bolster the state's already aggressive climate change policies and shore up its fragile power sector. The set of bills mark a victory for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who had made a push in recent weeks to pass climate legislation that could match Congress' approval last month of the biggest climate change law in U.S. history. It also bolsters the administration of President Joe Biden, which is seeking to subsidize financially strapped nuclear power plants to delay their retirements and keep clean power online, and rally support for ambitious climate action.

  • Student loan forgiveness will wipe out debt for one-third of borrowers: BofA

    About one-third of student loan borrowers could have all of their debt wiped away through the Biden administration's new plan, Bank of America found.

  • PPG announces departure of executive vice president Rebecca Liebert

    PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) announced on Thursday that Rebecca Liebert, who has served as executive vice president of the company since late 2019, will be departing for a new role. The company did not disclose Liebert’s new post, but described it as a “global executive opportunity,” that “is a true testament to her strong leadership capabilities and speaks highly of the top talent that has been developed and nurtured at PPG.” Liebert was named one of the Pittsburgh Business Times’ Women of Influence for 2021.

  • Ukraine Latest: IAEA Chief Leaves Nuclear Plant After Short Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and some members of an inspection team left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after several hours there. The Ukrainian state-run company that manages the plant said five of about a dozen inspectors in Grossi’s mission are expected to stay on until Saturday. Grossi said in a tweet that his agency is “here to stay and will maintain a continued presence.”Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Rav

  • Obscure China Stock Plunges 89% After Mystery 13,000% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A frenzied rally in the shares of a little-known Chinese garment manufacturer, which drew comparisons to the wild surges seen by AMTD Digital Inc. and Magic Empire Global Ltd., unraveled almost as quickly as it arrived.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held

  • Tech Weighs Heavily on Stocks as Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks sank for a fifth day and a measure of the dollar surged to a record after recent data showed the American economy remained robust last month even as the Federal Reserve stepped up its inflation battle.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US Secre

  • 3 Long-Short Equity Funds to Hedge Risk in a Volatile Market

    Invest in long-short equity funds like ASILX, SNOAX and BPRRX for steady returns and reduction of risk in a volatile market.

  • Cash-Strapped Bed Bath & Beyond Is Taking a Lesson From Best Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., short on cash and time, is trying to have its Best Buy moment.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsWhile many US retailers’ attempts at a turnaround have failed in recent years, Best Buy Cos.’s is one of the few that’s suc

  • Some of Nvidia’s China Business ‘May Be Permanently Impaired,’ Says Analyst.

    Bernstein says the U.S. government’s new export restrictions on Nvidia’s high-end AI products to China could have a lasting negative impact on its business.

  • History points to more challenges ahead for the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • ‘Millions will be wiped out’: Robert Kiyosaki says that the big crash he predicted is here. But right now could also be the perfect time to 'get richer' — here's how

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off

    These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.