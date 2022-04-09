Mexico's converted island prison ready to receive tourists

MARÍA VERZA
·5 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is now ready to receive tourists.

Getting to Islas Marias, however, will be a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a five-hour boat ride in often choppy waters.

But some people, like Beatriz Maldonado, are already imagining the voyage. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” — as a Mexican writer also confined there described it — she thought she would never see her mother again.

Maldonado only spent one year of her six-year sentence there for drug and weapons possession, but it was the most painful. “I lost my smile, my happiness,” she said. Now at age 55, a laundry worker and an activist advocating for other imprisoned women, she wants to return to close wounds.

The Islas Marias prison colony was founded in 1905 on Mother María Island, the largest of the four islands and the only inhabited one more than 60 miles off the coast of Nayarit state. Frequently buffeted by hurricanes scraping along Mexico’s coast, the government closed the prison in 2019.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had it converted into an environmental education center, though which some 150 youths have passed. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches.

Last year, authorities said they would now allow camping or build hotels, because it is a protected reserve. It was unclear if any lodging would be provided in the existing buildings, but without it, drawing tourists could be difficult. It is not as easily accessible as Alcatraz, the infamous prison accessed from San Francisco. It could end up like the Panamanian island prison colony Coiba, closed in 2004, that is being reclaimed by the jungle.

Maldonado planned to watch López Obrador’s visit to the island this weekend. “I would have liked to slip myself into his pocket,” she said.

The island now is nothing like the dirt-floored warehouse-like prison dorms with five bathrooms for 500 women that Maldonado remembers. “We lived in a chicken coop,” she said.

Now a colorful mural of former South African leader Nelson Mandela, himself held for years on an island prison, welcomes visitors to remodeled buildings, a whitewashed church and a cultural center.

“What was a hell is becoming a paradise,” López Obrador said.

There was a time when it was considered the “tomb of the Pacific.”

Writer José Revueltas, imprisoned there during the 1930s for his work in the Communist Party, said the prison was much more terrible than he could describe in his book “Walls of Water.” The worst couldn’t be described, he said, because of modesty or because you don’t know how to show that it’s really true.

Island prison colonies were common around the world to make escapes nearly impossible or to rehabilitate through forced labor. Most tried to be self-sufficient.

Prisoners on Mother María Island harvested salt and farmed shrimp. They tried to make a little money brewing their own alcohol from fermented fruits, illegally trading exotic birds or killing boa constrictors to make belts.

In later years, it was known as a “prison without walls” where some prisoners lived with their families in semi-freedom and relatively good conditions.

That changed when President Felipe Calderon launched the war against the drug cartels in 2006 and hundreds of new prisoners were sent there. In 2013, the inmate population reached 8,000.

Maldonado served her time during that era. She said the women, who were the minority, were the worst treated. Unlike the men, they weren’t allowed outside the fences even though they had skills and barely received enough food. Maldonado’s weight dropped to about 45 pounds. “They didn’t pay attention to us when someone got sick,” she said. “My friend’s gallbladder ruptured.”

The extreme isolation was the most punishing part, broken only on the 15th of every month when they were allowed a 10-minute phone call with a relative. Some who tried to escape drowned. Occasionally the Navy rescued others who set out on improvised crafts.

“The boats came on Thursdays to bring us supplies and letters, and I saw the tears of my mother on the stained pages,” Maldonado said. “The worst was thinking that I would never see her again.”

Infrequently some relatives made visits that then involved 12 hours at sea.

Maldonado’s one colorful memory was of a tube of red lipstick, the only personal item she took. When it ran out she solemnly buried it because she felt like it gave her life.

A year after Maldonado was transferred to a prison in Mexico City, six people died on the island in a riot sparked by a lack of food.

It was closed in 2019 because of the high operating costs, some $150 a day per prisoner, which was much higher than on the mainland. Prison reform had also significantly reduced its inmate population.

Devil’s Island in French Guiana, immortalized in the film “Papillon,” closed in 1946. Alcatraz closed in 1963. Later, others in Chile, Costa Rica and Brazil were shuttered. The most abrupt was Peru’s El Fronton in 1986 when the government used gun boats to put down a riot, killing more than 100 inmates.

Maldonado applauded the Islas Marias closure and supports the idea of inviting visitors. She said the proceeds should go to re-insertion programs for inmates.

She has already written to former cellmates to see if they’d like to go with her to the place she thought she’d never see again.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

    Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to exercise restraint to maintain peace in the South China Sea, Manila's presidential office said on Saturday. The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday, discussing a broad range of topics including concerns over the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic responses. "The leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation," the presidential office said in a statement.

  • US warns citizens travelling to China of risk of family separations and strict Covid-19 controls

    The United States has warned Americans thinking of travelling to China that they may be subject to "arbitrary" local law enforcement and Covid-19 restrictions. "Do not travel to the PRC [People's Republic of China]'s Hong Kong special administrative region, Jilin province and Shanghai municipality due to Covid-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated," the travel alert released by the US Department of State on Friday said. "Reconsider travel to the PRC'

  • Rocket Attack Injures 4 US Troops in Syria

    The attack happened at a base known as Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River and near major oil fields.

  • Ukraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure

    Germany has started working on strengthening its basement shelters as well as building up crisis stocks in case of war, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior minister. After decades of attrition of Germany's armed forces, Russia's war in Ukraine has led to a major policy shift with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging to increase defence spending and injecting 100 billion euros ($109 billion) into the army. The government is also looking into upgrading its public shelter systems and will increase spending on civil protection, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the newspaper.

  • S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

    The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia's ability to repay foreign debt, signaling rising prospects that Moscow will soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century.

  • China says it will send government officials to inspect Big Tech firms over their use of algorithms

    China wants to review Big Tech algorithms, saying they could promote fake news, online addiction, and other harms.

  • Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors

    A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was convicted Thursday of arson and could face up to 24 years in state prison when he is sentenced, prosecutors said. Ivan Gomez, 31, was convicted by a Monterey County judge of setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney's office announced. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre (32-hectare) condor sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 had been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild.

  • Vietnamese automaker Vinfast to build $2 billion electric vehicle factory in North Carolina

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S., ahead of its plans to build its first U.S. electric vehicle (EV) factory. The Singapore-based company has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a yet-to-be-determined size and price range. It is planned ​​for the second half of this year to fund an EV factory in North Carolina, which could open in 2024.

  • 17-year-old Ukrainian girl remains in U.S. border custody

    Thousands of Ukrainians have been traveling to Mexico to seek asylum along the U.S. southern border since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • UN Security Council is powerless to help Ukraine – but it's working as designed to prevent World War III

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.N. Security Council on April 5, 2022. Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesA clearly anguished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 5, 2022, castigated the U.N. Security Council members for their inaction on alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine: “Are you ready to close the U.N.? Do you think that the time of international law is gone?” We asked Thomas G. Weiss, a veteran scholar with expertise in the politics of the United Nations, to discu

  • Air Force Ramps Up Spending on Next-Generation Stealth Bomber

    The Air Force awarded a $108 million deal to a defense contractor to start acquiring parts for the B-21 Raider program.

  • Asian American hydrologist demands government apology after she was wrongly accused of spying

    Hydrologist Sherry Chen, a Chinese immigrant, said she once saw herself as a “soldier without a uniform,” pointing to her hard work to keep American cities

  • Here's Everything Elon Musk Said at Gigafest

    Elon Musk's appearance at the Texas Gigafest has been hyped for weeks. Musk, the mercurial leader of cutting edge tech companies Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, hosted the must-attend tech event in Austin this week. Tesla is opening another factory, dubbed a Gigafactory, in the heart of Texas tech, and the accompanying festivities have been closely watched on social media.

  • Elon Musk says 194 billion hamsters can fit inside Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas, which is as big as 3 Pentagons

    The Tesla CEO said at his Cyber Rodeo that if the new factory was laid on its side, it would be bigger than the world's tallest building.

  • FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it it seeking the largest fines yet for passengers who disrupt flights after two incidents that occurred on airliners last summer. The FAA said it proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The FAA is seeking a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by the crew on a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta last July.

  • Oakland, Las Vegas mayors trade verbal shots over Athletics' future stadium

    Things are getting heated between city officials in Oakland and Las Vegas.

  • Patriots QB Mac Jones reacts to excitement over Red Sox Opening Day on Twitter

    You can include Patriots QB Mac Jones among the people throughout New England who are excited for the Red Sox to begin their season Friday against the Yankees.

  • Shell, Thales, and 3 More Stocks to Play a Changing Europe

    Before the invasion, Europe had been doing things at a European pace. Now it doesn’t have the luxury of time.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, spokespeople for both leaders confirmed. The meeting was not announced beforehand.

  • 6 Protein Snacks to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

    Here are out favorite sweet treats that also pack a powerful punch of protein.