Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant

Logo of Audi is seen during the opening of a new plant in San Jose Chiapa
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant that German automaker Audi has proposed to build near its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

Audi's proposed environmental impact statement for the photovoltaic power plant, sent to officials in late May, was denied because it requires a regional analysis given additional electrical infrastructure that will be needed, the ministry said in a brief statement.

"From their initial conception, these types of projects require the establishment of a power station, an electric substation and internal transmission lines," it said.

The ministry added it will evaluate any new environmental impact statement for the solar plant that Audi submits.

Audi Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Crisis to Crisis: What Asia Learned From the Financial Chaos of 1997

    (Bloomberg) -- Twenty-five years ago this month marked the beginning of economic, political and financial market turmoil that would become known as the Asian Financial Crisis. Currencies and stock markets tumbled. Governments were overthrown. Poverty rates soared.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Elect

  • US jobless claims total 231,000 last week

    Initial jobless claims ticked down last week, but were slightly higher than forecast, as investors continue to monitor the labor market for potential signs of a slowdown.

  • Hedge fund confidence remains high as recession fears grow

    Consumer attitudes toward the economy are nearing recession levels and Wall Street is warning of a downturn, but hedge funds appear not to share the same pessimism.

  • FTX Strikes Deal With Option to Buy Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million

    The accord with billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange also includes a $400 million revolving credit facility for BlockFi as crypto firms seek stability during a broad industry meltdown.

  • Toyota US Sales Drop 17.9% In June

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said its North America business (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, a 17.9% decrease on a volume basis and down 21.1% on daily selling rate (DSR) basis Y/Y. Sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5% of total monthly sales. On a volume basis, the Toyota division's June sales dropped 18.3% to 147,495 vehicles, and Lexus decreased 15.2% to 22,660 units. The company's first-half 2022 sales fell 19.1% on a volume basis Y/Y t

  • Texas Instruments Stock Is Trading at a Discount

    Texas Instruments leads the analog industry by a substantial margin, with just over a 6% market share lead (19% versus 12.7%) over Analog Devices [ticker: ADI], which recently acquired both Linear Tech and Maxim. TI is also ranked No. 5 in the embedded-processing market, accounting for a 15% share. TI has been a steady share gainer in both markets and has built an organization that has an exponentially larger product portfolio and sales/distribution reach than its nearest competitors.

  • The 'most important thing’ about day trading for retail investors

    Discipline is the most important trait for day traders, says stock trading educator Teri Ijeoma.

  • Apple needs to take fertility tracking more seriously

    Apple could eliminate the need for third-party period tracking apps with dubious privacy policies. But first, it has to improve the app it has.

  • Sarah Hyland Is Headed to Love Island !

    "I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one!" the Modern Family teased on Thursday

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • Dua Lipa's Abs Are So Toned Doing An Intense Yoga Move In This IG Video

    Dua Lipa showed off her super-toned abs doing a headstand on Instagram. To stay fit, the singer does yoga, strength training, and work with resistance bands.

  • A Right-Wing Media Melee About Trump?

    Some right-wing media outlets that once adored Donald Trump are turning their backs on him following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.

  • Girl seriously injured in shark attack at Florida beach

    One of the girl's family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, officials said.

  • 'It's such a strange thing to see': Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

    As Lake Mead shrinks after almost two decades of severe drought, accumulated items on the lakebed are being exposed.

  • New recycling method could eliminate the climate impact of plastic

    Story at a glance Plastic pollution is one of the more pressing issues for conservationists and environmentalists alike. Researchers in Sweden harvested a byproduct of plastic disposal and used it to create a new sustainable plastic. By incentivizing collection of this byproduct, experts hope to scale the process and create a more sustainable plastic recycling…

  • Bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

    It is the second such incident in three days in the US park.

  • Rare 'white rainbow' caught on camera gracing skies over city skyline

    Most rainbows are colorful and vibrant, but not this one. A rare white rainbow, also known as a ghost rainbow or a fogbow, was captured on video arcing over the skies of Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, on June 29. The vivid fogbow clearly stands out amid the fog bank lingering in the skies over the Chinese city, which is located in the country's north along the Russian border. The bright blue skies contrast against the bright white fogbow, and the partly sunny conditions in the fogbow's bac

  • Japan’s 87-year-old ‘Naked Hermit’ returns to remote island for a final farewell

    After returning to civilization in 2018, Japan’s "Naked Hermit" went back to the remote island he once called home for nearly three decades to give it a proper farewell. ﻿In a June 16 blog post, Cerezo provided insight into the life of the voluntary castaway after he was “rescued” from the island and returned to civilization in 2018.

  • Berlin preps 'huge thermos' to help heat homes this winter

    The rust-colored tower rising from an industrial site near the banks of Berlin's Spree river looks nothing like the sleek flasks Germans use for coffee, yet its purpose is similar: to provide some warmth throughout the day, especially when it's cold outside. With a height of 45 meters (almost 150 feet) and holding up to 56 million liters (14.8 million gallons) of hot water, utility company Vattenfall says the tower will help heat Berlin homes this winter even if Russian gas supplies dry up. “It's a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company's heat unit in Germany.

  • Biologists Release 25 Threatened Eastern Indigo Snakes in Alabama Forest

    America’s longest native snake is slithering its way to a comeback. It's good news... we promise!