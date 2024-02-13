New Mexico's housing market features three historic gems: Converted church and 200-year-old Santa Fe home in the mix.

Feb. 12—New Mexico has a rich history and culture and these three historic properties on the market are no exception.

From an old bed and breakfast to a converted church to a more than 200-year-old home, these houses for sale across New Mexico have stories to tell.

4 Canyon Drive, Cañoncito

This spacious home rests on five sprawling acres of land. The six-bedroom home has kiva fireplaces throughout. The kitchen has ample counter space, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are multiple jacuzzi-style tubs in the bathrooms. The xeriscaped courtyard has a covered walkway leading to a casita with its own kitchen and bathroom. This property was once the Apache Canyon Ranch Bed and Breakfast and has been submitted to the historic property registry as it was used by the North American Astronomers Association for its Star Gazing Conference.

Price: $585,000

Year built: N/A

House size: 4,357 square feet

Lot size: 5 acres

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 5 full baths, 1 half-bath

15 Backroad, Cerrillos

This beautiful home is located on two acres in the town of Madrid and is a converted church property. The open floor plan brings the living, dining and kitchen areas together. A large front porch is perfect for kicking back on a warm summer's evening and enjoying the sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, an island and stainless steel appliances. Cozy pellet stoves warm the living room and main bedroom. In addition to the bedrooms, there is also an artist's studio, home office, casita — with its own kitchen and bathroom — and a detached two-car garage. The back patio is artfully landscaped with a porch and steps leading down to the lower yard.

Price: $649,000

Year built: 1906

House size: 2,726 acres

Lot size: 2.33 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths, 1 half-bath

231 Delgado, Santa Fe

This historic home is more than 200 years old, but it still feels fresh. The property is recognized as a contributing structure in the Santa Fe historic district. It is located close to downtown. The home has multiple fireplaces and hardwood and slate tile flooring. Three sets of French doors open to the beautiful backyard, which hosts a cozy kiva fireplace on a covered patio. Tall Aspen trees provide plenty of shade for summer afternoons. Inside, the kitchen has a distinct round layout with plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home is lit by natural light coming from the large windows and doors, and track lighting thoughtfully laid out on the ceiling. The property comes with an additional 6,000-square-foot lot ready for development.

Price: $1,700,000

Year built: 1863

House size: 2,389 square feet

Lot size: 0.34 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath, 1 half-bath