Mexico's Kavak drives away with $700M in new funding, doubling its valuation to $8.7B

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Kavak, a Mexico City-based startup that operates a pre-owned car marketplace in Latin America, announced today that it has raised a massive $700 million in a Series E round that more than doubles the company’s valuation to $8.7 billion.

This news is notable for a few reasons. For one, it’s a staggering sum for any startup, much less one based in Latin America. Also, news of this raise comes just five months after Kavak raised $485 million in a Series D at a $4 billion valuation. The investment also marks the second time this year that Kavak has doubled its valuation. (The company only achieved unicorn status last October.) And lastly, the round makes Kavak the second most valuable startup in all of Latin America -- the first being Brazilian fintech Nubank, which earlier this year was valued at $30 billion.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based General Catalyst led Kavak’s Series E, which brings the company’s total raised to over $1.5 billion since its 2016 inception. Tiger Global, Spruce House, D1, SEA, Founders Fund, Ribbit Capital, SoftBank and others also participated in the latest financing.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

Put simply, Kavak is an online marketplace that aims to bring transparency, security and access to financing to the used car market. It promises to ensure “reliable” transactions that mitigate fraud and aims to raise used car standards from a mechanical and safety point of view by using artificial intelligence and data technology.

The company also offers its own financing through its fintech arm, Kavak Capital, which it launched about 18 months ago.

“I like to describe it as if Spotify, Amazon, Toyota and Citibank had a kid, then something like Kavak would be born,” said Kavak co-founder and CEO Carlos García Ottati in an interview with TechCrunch.

Clearly, the company's business model seems to be working. Kavak has been doubling its revenue every three to five months, according to García Ottati. And over the last 14 months, it’s no surprise -- considering the increase in its valuation and all the capital it has raised -- that Kavak has grown exponentially -- from 300 to more than 5,000 employees in Latin America, to meet what García Ottati describes as strong demand. The startup currently has 40 logistic and reconditioning hubs in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. That compares to more than 2,500 employees and 20 logistics and reconditioning hubs in Mexico and Argentina at the time of its last raise in April. Over the years, it has served "hundreds of thousands" of customers.

“What excites me about this raise is a reflection of Kavak’s ambition we have and what we want to build, and less so about need,” he said. “Most importantly, it’s going to allow us to think long term and build a true generational company.”

Financial inclusion is a big part of Kavak’s mission in addition to wanting to make it easier for people to own cars, and thus improve their professional and personal lives, added García Ottati, who was inspired to start the company after his own challenges selling a car in Colombia and trying to buy one in Mexico.

If we do our job well, in the next 20 years, the middle class should grow up by 30% in emerging markets just by granting financing products to a huge amount of people that are excluded today, giving them a tool that can definitely enhance their lives,” he said. "We want to be a super app, or an ecosystem of services, that empowers mobility and financial health and do more than just help people buy and sell cars."

Looking ahead, Kavak plans to use its new capital in part to expand across Latin America, with plans to begin operating in several other markets over the next 12 months. Longer term, it is eyeing an expansion into “other emerging markets” globally. It also plans to continue hiring -- particularly engineers and product folks -- as well double down on product development.

García Ottati is also excited about the impact Kavak's raise has on the Latin American startup scene as a whole.

"It's wonderful bringing in new funds who had not previously invested in the region to see how LatAm looks and works," he said. "They can see that we are addressing deep and big issues."

General Catalyst Managing Director Adam Valkin believes the startup has established itself as “the clear leader” in Latin America's pre-owned car market.

“The company has developed a playbook for providing a transformational customer experience with a compelling and efficient economic model,” he said in a written statement. “We are excited for Kavak to expand into other emerging markets where a similar opportunity exists to drive financial inclusion and empower the middle class through access to car ownership.”

Why Latin American venture capital is breaking records this year

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. expulsions of Haitians may violate international law - UN refugee boss

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The mass expulsion of Haitians from the United States without screening for their protection needs may contravene international law and constitute forced returns, the United Nations' top refugee official Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday. He urged the United States to lift its Title 42 health-related restrictions in place since March 2020, saying they "deny most people arriving at the southwest U.S. land border any opportunity to request asylum". "The summary, mass expulsions of individuals currently under way under the Title 42 authority, without screening for protection needs, is inconsistent with international norms and may constitute refoulement," Grandi said in the Geneva-based agency's strongest statement since the crisis began.

  • Crunch time for Congress with Biden's agenda, and debt limit, on the line

    The U.S. Congress returns to session on Monday facing a massive agenda and a tight time crunch, with President Joe Biden's Democrats hoping to pass sweeping domestic programs, fund the government, approve an infrastructure bill and raise the debt ceiling in a matter of weeks. They face several deadlines, including a scheduled Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill and the Oct. 1 date when the federal government will run out of money to fund many of its operations if Congress doesn't act. The Democrats, who control Congress by the narrowest of margins, also want to maneuver a $3.5 trillion spending package - including proposals for childcare, education, housing and green energy - past a Republican roadblock.

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • Biden nominee for key China export post expects Huawei to remain blacklisted

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to a post overseeing export policy on China said on Tuesday he sees Chinese telecoms firm Huawei as a national security threat and expects to keep the company on a trade blacklist unless "things change." If confirmed as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, former Pentagon official Alan Estevez also pledged to "look at" Honor Device Co - a handset unit spun off of Huawei - to see whether the telecommunications company was using the spinoff brand to minimize or circumvent its own blacklist designation. "I've seen previous maneuvers by the Chinese," Estevez testified at a hearing of the Senate banking committee.

  • U.S. House Democrats advance abortion rights bill, Senate passage unlikely

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives advanced a bill on Tuesday that would protect the right to abortion and annul some new restrictions passed by Republican-controlled state governments. If the "Women's Health Protection Act" passes the Democratic-controlled House, it is unlikely to succeed in the 100-member Senate, where Republicans also are a minority but hold enough votes to prevent it from reaching the 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation. Democrats sent the bill to the full House after a law took effect in Texas early this month that almost completely bans abortion in the state.

  • Libya parliament withdraws support for unity government

    Libya's parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence vote in the war-scarred country's unity government, dealing a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts and plans for December elections.

  • Injured Messi ruled out of midweek action with PSG

    Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's game away to Metz on Wednesday due to a knee injury which coach Mauricio Pochettino has said was the real reason behind his surprise decision to take the six-time Ballon d'Or winner off against Lyon at the weekend.

  • Canada's ruling Liberals projected to form minority government

    Canada's ruling Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is set to return to power and form a minority government yet again, news channels projected on Monday, after a tight election race. Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 154 electoral districts, based on preliminary counting. The House of Commons holds 338 seats and a party needs to win 170 to hold a majority.

  • Algeria daily slammed over edited picture of Great Mosque

    A French-language newspaper in Algeria faced angry criticism on Monday for publishing a photo altered to remove the minaret of Algiers' Grand Mosque.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.

  • Venezuela says Colombian drone violates its airspace as U.S. admiral visits

    Venezuela on Tuesday said a Colombian military drone violated its airspace in what it called a "blatant threat" to its national security that took place during a visit by a U.S. military commander to the neighboring nation. General Vladimir Padrino said in a statement that a Colombian Air Force drone flew over the Venezuelan border state of Zulia on Monday afternoon. "This was neither involuntary nor coincidental, as it coincides with the presence in Colombia of Admiral Craig Faller, chief of the United States Southern Command ... to supposedly discuss 'cooperation on security matters,'" Padrino said in the statement posted on the defense ministry's Twitter account.

  • Trump won these counties big. His supporters question the results there, too.

    Pushes to revisit November's results are underway or being called for in at least nine counties Trump won by more than 24 points.

  • Indian buy now, pay later startup ZestMoney raises $50 million from Australia's Zip

    ZestMoney, a Bangalore-based buy now, pay later platform, said on Wednesday it has raised $50 million in a new financing round from Australia’s Zip as the Indian firm looks to double down on a trend that has shown early signs of traction in several global markets. The startup, which has raised over $110 million to date, counts Goldman Sachs, Quona Capital, PayU, and Xiaomi among its early backers. The buy now, pay later market remains at a nascent stage in India, where only a fraction of the population has a credit card.

  • China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

    At a factory in China's north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country's manufacturing up the value chain. The robot's Tianjin-based maker has received tax breaks and government-guaranteed loans to build products that modernise China's vast factory sector and advance its technological expertise. "The government is paying great attention to the manufacturing sector and the real economy - we can feel that," said Ren Zhiyong, general manager of Tianjin Langyu Robot Co, as he gave Reuters a guided tour of his plant.

  • Mexico files U.S. lawsuit against ex-security chief linked to Sinaloa Cartel

    Mexico has launched a lawsuit in Miami, Florida against former security chief Genaro Garcia Luna and a network of companies run by him and his associates, hoping to recover illegally obtained assets, Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) said on Tuesday. Ex-Security Minister Garcia Luna pled not guilty last year to U.S. charges involving a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme allegedly designed to boost the Sinaloa cartel once headed by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, and was once considered a leader in Mexico's efforts to combat drug trafficking.

  • Taliban appoint hardline battlefield commanders to key Afghan posts

    Main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will be deputy defence minister, while Sadr Ibrahim was named deputy minister for the interior. The two were identified in U.N. reports as being among battlefield commanders loyal to the former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour who were pressing the leadership to step up the war against the Western-backed government.

  • Philippines' Duterte vows accountability for anyone who went 'beyond bounds' in drug war

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that anyone found to have "acted beyond bounds" in his campaign against illegal drugs would be held accountable under national laws, while appearing to reject an International Criminal Court probe. Duterte told the United Nations General Assembly he had instructed the Philippines Justice Department and police to review the conduct of the campaign, in which more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed since he took office in June 2016. "Those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws," Duterte said in a video address to the annual gathering.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas