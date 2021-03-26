Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Obrador and Argentina's President Fernandez attend a news conference in Mexico City
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors' energy policies, which he says give the private sector preferential treatment over public sector interests.

"Big business corporations and retail chains pay lower rates than consumers for household consumption... and we believe those subsidies paid with the people's money should disappear," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The president and executives of state-owned power company, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), have criticized energy laws enacted by previous administrations, as well as the companies benefiting from those policies. Lopez Obrador characterized the lower prices paid by companies as a state-sponsored subsidy and called them an "injustice."

But, Lopez Obrador added, it was only fair that the beneficiaries of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies have the right to reply.

He invited the bosses of Walmart's Mexico unit (Walmex), conglomerate Femsa, breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, and Spain's Iberdrola to debate the existing laws at the presidential palace in Mexico City, without specifying a time.

He also invited representatives of local newspapers Reforma and El Universal, as well as Spain's El Pais to come as well, arguing the media has taken the side of the private sector against his reform of the energy sector.

Last week, a Mexican court ordered a definitive suspension of Lopez Obrador's contentious new electricity law, which seeks to strengthen CFE. The president called for the Supreme Court to settle the matter.

Lopez Obrador noted that Bimbo and Walmex both filed legal challenges against the law. He described the appeals as an effort to maintain favorable terms from prior regulation.

Walmex declined to comment. Femsa and Bimbo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Why the U.S. dollar continues to rise, defying a 2021 consensus trade

    The U.S. dollar didn't get the memo, extending a rise versus major rivals as the first quarter comes to a close and defying widely held expectations for continued weakness in 2021.

  • Bodybuilder Ryan Crowley Tears Chest Muscle Doing Bench Press (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    "I’m keeping as strong and positive as I can," Crowley wrote after surgery.

  • Colorado GOP to decide its future as it elects next chairperson

    Colorado Republican activists will meet Saturday to elect a new leader who can take them beyond the era of Donald Trump.Why it matters: The GOP chair is the face of the party who will sell its message to voters ahead of the midterm elections, when Republicans will try to break the Democratic stronghold in Colorado.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn the past decade, Republicans saw their hold on power erode to one statewide position and the party cycled through different leaders in each of the last five election cycles.The state of play: Five candidates are running for the post — including one who voted for President Biden — but two have emerged as the frontrunners. Kristi Burton Brown, the party's 33-year-old current vice chair, says she can lead a new generation of conservatives. She rose to prominence pushing the failed personhood amendment in 2008.She would be the first woman elected to lead the party since the late 1970s and is endorsed by Rep. Lauren Boebert.Scott Gessler, the 55-year-old former secretary of state, says his experience would allow him to hold Democrats and the media accountable.He is touting his role as an attorney and elections expert working to challenge the 2020 election for Trump's campaign.He believes the party can win voters with conservative solutions to problems.Between the lines: The party's ranks dwindled under Trump, meaning the GOP will need to convert middle-minded unaffiliated voters to win in 2022.But so far, much of the chair's race is focused on echoing Trump's unsubstantiated claims that fraud cost him the election. How it works: About 500 members of the party's central governing committee will decide the next chairperson.The election will take place in person and online starting at 9am, but party officials said the media are not allowed to attend the actual event because of COVID-19 capacity concerns.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee

    As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission. Over 200 more migrants are camping out in the plaza in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, the commission said.

  • Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

    At least 10 women who worked for the county solid waste department said they were sexually harassed by the director over the course of three years.

  • Meth hidden in dog food helps uncover COVID business loan scam in Georgia, feds say

    Ten people are charged after prosecutors say they tried to fraudulently obtain money meant for small businesses.

  • Mexican agency bars candidate accused of rape from running

    Mexico’s elections agency has withdrawn ballot registration for a ruling-party state candidate who was nominated despite accusations of rape against him. The decision drew the wrath Friday of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has defended candidate Félix Salgado and criticized women's groups who objected to his candidacy. “This is an attack on democracy,” Lopez Obrador said, saying that “high powered, mafia interests” wanted Salgado disqualified as candidate for the governorship of southern Guerrero state.

  • Poland asks U.N. Security Council to discuss treatment of Poles in Belarus

    Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights and treatment of Poles in neighbouring Belarus, state news agency PAP reported on Friday. The appeal came in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden. "The president urges the raising of the issue of democracy in Belarus, human rights, civil rights, but he emphasizes that the Polish minority has become an innocent victim of persecution in Belarus," Duda's senior aide Krzysztof Szczerski was quoted as saying by PAP.

  • Boulder police chief: Eric Talley died a hero, but we'll have scars from his loss forever

    You never get over losing one of your own. Officer Eric Talley's ultimate sacrifice saved dozens of lives, but the grief is real.

  • Ted Cruz Slammed For 'Fear-Mongering' After Posting Video From Southern Border

    The Texas senator said he was on the banks of the Rio Grande, watching human traffickers on the opposite side.

  • L.A. County is on the cusp of orange tier reopening, but public health officials say it’s too early to declare victory over COVID-19

    Los Angeles County continued to edge closer this week to the orange tier in their reopening strategy for new COVID-19 infections, allowing more social distancing restrictions to be lifted or eased on a range of businesses, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums and shopping centers. But public health experts give a stark warning on easing restrictions amid highly contagious variants spreading fast around the U.S, even as the vaccine rollout picks up steam.

  • German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

    One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimanns are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic.

  • NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting

    Clashes that began over the weekend between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border have continued, prompting more Venezuelans to seek refuge in a nearby Colombian community, international monitoring groups said Thursday. Colombian officials said more than 3,900 people have now moved from Venezuela to northeast Colombia, about 800 more than Wednesday. “It was reported that families continue to flee across the border in search of safety as the violence in the area has not completely stopped,” said Dominika Arseniuk, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Colombia.

  • Democrats push Biden to make expanded tax credits that help low-income Americans permanent

    Over 40 Democratic senators urged Biden to make permanent two key tax credits that were expanded in the latest stimulus deal and support low-income families.

  • State attorney, Florida Democrats call for feds to investigate Artiles, NPA candidate

    Florida’s Senate Democrats on Friday called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate what they called “illegal activity perpetrated by former Sen. Frank Artiles and his co-conspirators” by propping up a sham candidate in an attempt to influence the outcome of a South Florida state Senate race.

  • Google reportedly working on a better memory for Google Assistant

    Plus, Apple to accept some Google phones for trade-in; Tesla now accepting Bitcoin as payment.

  • Kamala Harris appears at women’s event with Bill Clinton after anger over sexual harassment claims against him

    The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • North Korea claims 'new tactical guided' missiles launched

    State media says the missiles can carry massive payloads, which could include nuclear warheads.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador