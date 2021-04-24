Mexico's president steps up battles with nation's courts

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador applauds during a ceremony at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City. Mexico announced Saturday, April 24, 2021, that Lopez Obrador will hold talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on May 7 to discuss migration, amid an increase in underage migrants at the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stepped up a campaign of interfering with the nation’s courts after they blocked some of his policy initiatives.

This week the president and his staff unleashed a flurry of accusations against judges, accusing some of working for his opponents.

One federal judge drew the president's wrath by issuing an injunction against López Obrador's move to limit private renewable and gas-fired energy plants, and a government plan to fingerprint cellphone users.

Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejía called him a “bought” and “servile” judge, and López Obrador has asked the country's judicial review board to investigate him.

This week, López Obrador also championed a move to extend the term of the chief justice of the Supreme Court, an apparent violation of the Constitution, which says the chief justice is elected by other members of the court for one four-year term.

López Obrador said he wants current Chief Justice Arturo Zaldivar to remain because he considers him to be honest.

The row with the judicial branch comes as López Obrador suffers a legal backlash against his campaign to cement the government’s role in the economy.

The president argues the limits on private power companies are needed to protect the state-owned electrical utility, and that fingerprinting cellphone users is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping, which are often committed using phones.

Opponents argue the power restrictions violate constitutional guarantees of free competition, and that the government could abuse personal data it collects from cellphone users.

This week Congress has also approved a López Obrador initiative allowing the government to seize private gas stations or fuel terminals in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy,” and give them to state-owned oil company to run.

Many fear that will lead to de-facto expropriations, and that measure, too, will probably be challenged in court.

It all appeared likely to lead to a crisis for Mexico's never-very-strong system of checks and balances, in a country where the executive branch has long held sway.

But experts say the crisis doesn't so much involve a more activist judicial branch, or a more head-strong presidency.

Rather, they say, the root of the current problem may be a weak legislative branch. Congress is currently controlled by López Obrador's Morena party, whose legislators have unquestioningly approved a series of measures that are unlikely to hold up in court challenges.

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, Congressman Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, one of the few dissidents in Morena, said the ruling party "has lost its democratic vocation. We have a responsibility not to follow one single voice.”

Recommended Stories

  • CDC panel recommends resuming use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

    An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended that the U.S. resume use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder.Why it matters: The move likely paves the way for the U.S. to lift its recommended pause on the one-shot vaccine. The Biden administration has said it will take the panel's recommendations into account as it makes a determination on the vaccine's use.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The panel's vote on Friday was 10-4 in favor of recommending the use of J&J's vaccine for "persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization." One member abstained. Johnson & Johnson said it supported adding a warning label to its shot. The language for the label has been agreed upon with the Food and Drug Administration, the company noted. The big picture: The FDA on April 13 recommended an immediate halt to the use of the J&J vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico paused or recommended a halt on the use of that vaccine.The CDC said Friday that at least nine additional women have developed blood clots, but that the chances of people developing the disorder remains extremely low. Three women have died of the rare blood clots, and seven remain hospitalized, the CDC told the advisory panel Friday. About 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered so far, per the CDC. What to watch: The FDA is expected to soon make its decision on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexican president backs investigation of teen abuse claim against ally

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday allegations a ruling party lawmaker molested a teenager should be investigated, following anger at a senior leader who said the issue was a private matter unrelated to legislative work. The president's call for an investigation contrasts with his previous reluctance to speak out against members of his party facing sexual abuse allegations in the run-up to June. Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) said congressman Saul Huerta had withdrawn his candidacy for re-election after a 15-year-old boy alleged the lawmaker inappropriately touched him in a hotel room this week.

  • Biden faces health industry fight over new ‘surprise’ billing ban

    There's a lobbying war over how HHS implements new protections shielding patients from large, unexpected medical bills.

  • California Jail Denies Civil Rights To Mentally Ill Inmates: Feds

    The Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County failed to provide proper mental health services to inmates even though dozens of people have committed suicide at the facility.

  • Column: The Supreme Court debates the all-powerful F-word

    The justices will consider a high school girl's Snapchat post. But it won't be the first time the court weighs whether the F-word is protected speech.

  • California takes steps to ban fracking by 2024 and will halt oil extraction by 2045

    Executive order is a reversal for Governor Gavin Newsom, who faced pressure from environmental groups for previously resisting a ban Pumpjacks are seen in Bakersfield, California. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP California’s governor has moved to ban new fracking permits by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045. California, the most populous US state, produces the third largest amount of oil in the country. It would be the first state to end all extraction. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, issued on Friday, paves the way for the state to stop issuing new fracking permits within the next few years, giving California’s Department of Conservation, which regulates the oil and gas industry, until 2024 to draft a mandate. The order also directs the California Air Resources Board to evaluate how to enact a ban on all extraction over the next 25 years. The agency will study the environmental and health benefits of ending oil extraction, and determine how to mitigate the effect on local economies. “The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day,” Newsom said in a statement. “I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.” The order is a bold reversal for Newsom, who had initially resisted calls to enact a narrower ban on new fracking permits, arguing he lacked the authority. Fracking only accounts for about 1.5% of the state’s oil production. The controversial extraction method gets fuel out of the ground by using water and chemicals to crack open geological formations and stimulate them to release gas or oil, with the risk of causing earthquakes, water contamination and disastrous spills. Research has found that fracking and other types of extraction are dangerous for the people who live near drilling sites – causing higher rates of asthma and cancer, as well as preterm births. “We’re very excited about this order,” Dan Ress, a staff attorney at The Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment told the Guardian. “This is a big, bold step.” Newsom’s announcement comes as he faces a likely recall election, and pressure from environmental groups who in recent months questioned his lukewarm support for broader legislation that would have banned fracking. A bill that would have imposed tough restrictions on oil and gas failed to attract the five votes it needed to pass through the California senate’s natural resources committee last week. The legislation would have not only banned new fracking permits but also required a 2,500-foot buffer zone between drilling sites and schools, playgrounds and residences. Some 7.4 million Californians live within a mile of oil and gas drilling, with low-income communities of color most affected. “Communities need immediate relief to the heath assaults of oil and gas extraction,” said Martha Dina Agruello, the executive director of the Physicians for Social Responsibility. To that end, environmental groups are now working with lawmakers to introduce an amended version of the bill that focuses on instituting a buffer between new and permitted drilling sites and where children live and play. Ress said that advocates are also asking the governor to issue an emergency rule mandating that filling sites are at least 2,500ft away from communities. Several other oil-producing states, including Texas, Wyoming, Louisiana, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado and Pennsylvania have regulations on how close sites can be to communities. Oil and gas extraction in California has also come under increasing scrutiny in recent years. Researchers say the state will need to double its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as it finds itself in the throes of the climate crisis, facing worsening droughts, rising sea levels, historic wildfires and deadly heat storms. Despite tighter constraints on the oil and gas industry that Newsom issued two years ago, a lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity says California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) has continued to approve drilling permits without proper environmental review. CalGEM issued the agency 213 permits for fracking in 2019, and 82 in 2020, and it issued nearly 2,000 total permits for all new oil and gas wells last year.

  • Inovio considers moving COVID-19 vaccine trial overseas as U.S. ends funding

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government pulled the funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that it would now pursue conducting the trial largely outside the country. Inovio said on Friday depending on the results of its mid-stage trial, it would run the late-stage study for its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, with partners such as China's Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI). The U.S. Department of Defense will continue to fund its ongoing mid-stage study, the company said.

  • Kim Kardashian West, whose father was Armenian-American, thanked Biden for formally recognizing the Armenian genocide

    In 2015, the reality TV star urged Barack Obama to recognize the Armenian genocide, but on Saturday, Biden became the first US president to do so.

  • A Florida couple in an RV got stuck on a frozen mountain. Not your typical AAA call

    Wayne May didn’t want his wife to know how scared he was.

  • Found your California dream home? Good luck with that — it may be gone by tomorrow

    Homes are flying off the market at a record pace thanks to a perfect storm: pandemic-induced demand for more space, low supply, and apps that make it easier to view, bid for and buy houses — all with a few swipes and clicks.

  • McEnany praises Georgia mother for speaking out on mask mandates for children

    Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany reacts to a Georgia mother who went viral for her emotional plea to remove mask mandates for children.

  • Todd Rundgren, Sparks Reunite for ‘Your Fandango,’ First Song Together in 50 Years

    Producer and Mael brothers last worked together on duo's 1971 debut album Halfnelson

  • Study shows one third of Asian Americans fear being threatened or physically attacked and most say racist violence against them is increasing

    While 81% of Asian Americans say they're facing increased violence, the share of all US adults who say the same is 56%.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that if he were to order the military to take the streets and restore order, "the order will be followed," raising fresh questions about his politicization of the armed forces. Speaking during a TV interview, Bolsonaro said he would not "go into details into what I'm preparing." The comments by Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has long praised Brazil's two-decade military dictatorship, will do little to assuage critics who fret about his politicization of the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: How corporations can save us from Republican vaccine refusers

    Corporations are walking back their pledges not to donate to certain Republicans, so why not do it in a way that gets more people vaccinated?

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely. The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

  • EU strikes world’s biggest vaccine deal with Pfizer and BioNTech

    The European Commission said it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, buying up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for the next few years. The news comes as the World Health Organisation warned that shots remained out of reach for the world's poorest people. The vaccines from the US drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech would be delivered over 2021-2023, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Pfizer's vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium. The agreement would be enough to inoculate the 450 million EU population for two years and comes as the bloc seeks to shore up long-term supplies. This is the third contract agreed by the bloc with the two companies, which have already agreed to supply 600 million doses of the two-dose vaccine this year under two previous contracts. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the EU will have enough to inoculate at least 70 per cent of EU adults by the end of July. The EU chief had previously set a goal of late September. The announcement comes as the Commission looks to sever ties with AstraZeneca after the drugmaker slashed its delivery targets due to production problems.

  • GOP lawmakers give MLB until May 6 to explain All-Star game move

    Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on GOP lawmakers demanding answers from the Major Baseball League.

  • 61-year-old Asian man in critical condition after brutal assault caught on video

    A 61-year-old Asian man was left in critical condition after he was brutally thrown to the ground and kicked in the head in New York City in a harrowing attack captured on surveillance video. The attack was caught on surveillance video footage and shows a man repeatedly kicking the victim on the ground. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

  • US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through May

    The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain restricted until May21.