Mexico's private-practice doctors left out on vaccines

A nurse shows an elderly man a syringe prepared with dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, before he is inoculated at the Americas Cultural Center, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many private-practice doctors, dentists and health care workers in Mexico are protesting that they have been left out of a government-run coronavirus vaccine program despite the fact they are exposed to possible infection.

The private health care workers have staged protests this week, blocking Mexico City streets, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended the vaccination program on Friday, saying it had to focus on people over 60 to prevent deaths.

As he often has done in the past, López Obrador attributed the protests to a “very perverse” campaign by private media outlets against him.

“Let them wait ... until we all get it,” López Obrador said, referring to the age-based vaccination scheme that is currently focusing on people over 60. That means private-practice doctors would have to wait for their age group to get shots. The president said shots for people between 50 and 60 should start this month.

The president also said the next stage will be to vaccinate the country's 3 million teachers, regardless of whether they teach at public or private schools.

López Obrador, a proponent of big government, has consistently sidelined Mexico’s large private health care system from any role in the vaccine program. Mexico has a number of underfunded government health care schemes, but most Mexicans who can afford it turn to the extensive private care network.

Frontline personnel at government medical facilities and some larger private hospitals got vaccinated starting months ago. But doctors say there is a risk of infection during procedures and consultations at private clinics and dental sessions, as well.

Mexico has obtained more vaccines than many Latin American nations, with about 16 million doses arriving so far and about 10.6 million administered, behind only Brazil and Chile.

In large part, the vaccination campaign reflects previous trends in López Obrador’s administration — including his irritation in the face of criticism.

The president entrusted most of the vaccination logistics to the armed forces, something he has done with most of his major projects since he took office in late 2018.

The president has sidelined the private sector in favor of having the government handle the entire vaccination effort so far, even when private hospitals or drugstore chains might be better equipped and located to handle some of the vaccinations.

Recommended Stories

  • Bringing 'behavioral vaccines' to school: 5 ways educators can support student well-being

    Research shows small acts of kindness can make a big difference in classrooms. kali9/E+ via Getty ImagesAs many schools in the U.S. figure out how to safely and fully resume in-person instruction, much of the focus is on vaccinations. But there’s another type of “vaccine” that may be beneficial for some returning K-12 students that could be overlooked. Those are known as “behavioral vaccines.” Behavioral vaccines are not some sort of serum to help control how children behave. There are no needles, shots or drugs involved. Behavioral vaccines are simple steps that educators and parents can take to help support child well-being throughout the day. Those actions can be as easy as offering students a warm welcome when they enter the classroom. Studies have shown positive greetings can reduce disruptive behavior and increase academically engaged behavior. Written notes of praise from teachers or other students – such as a thank-you note for helping someone with a math problem – are another example of a behavioral vaccine. These sorts of notes have been found to reduce problem behavior during recess. Behavioral vaccines can also entail activities like breathing exercises to help students feel calm or aerobic play to reduce stress. Each simple action can be used alone or in combination to deliver supports that promote well-being. Challenging times As a concept, “behavioral vaccines” have been around for centuries. Intended to prevent disease and promote public health, a behavioral vaccine is a simple action that can lead to big results. Think about hand-washing or seat belt-wearing – behaviors to promote physical well-being and prevent larger problems for individuals and within communities. As a school psychologist who focuses on matters of student mental health, I believe behavioral vaccines can help improve the social, emotional and behavioral well-being of students. I also think these vaccines are especially important as schools seek to fully resume in-person instruction. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been reports of increased teen stress, negative states of mind and even more suicide attempts as students struggle with isolation, disruption of their routines and remote-learning fatigue. Since schools can play a critical role in child development, they represent an ideal venue for public health interventions. With those things in mind, here are five ways that schools can offer behavioral vaccines to returning students: 1. Build strong connections with every child Positive relationships are key drivers of healthy development. Strong social connection buffers against other risks present in young people’s lives, such as belonging to a group that is seen as a minority, living in poverty or having family members who fall ill. When school provides supportive social connection, it can help reduce vulnerabilities. Teacher support and connection has been shown to help students feel better about being in school. Behavioral vaccines focused on supportive connection can involve offering an enthusiastic hello when meeting, building confidence about assignments by giving wise feedback and encouraging students to ask questions. It can also involve taking interest in life outside of the classroom, and adding a daily routine of sharing appreciation for others. Promoting a positive attitude in the classroom can help students learn. FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images 2. Foster positive emotions Positive emotions such as joy, pride and interest affect learning. Experiencing positive emotions helps children be more aware, focused and ready to solve problems. A fancy curriculum or a lot of time is not needed – adults can embed simple, easy-to-do strategies throughout the school day. These strategies can include helping students visualize their best possible selves or practice calming breaths. Figure out which techniques help children be their best. Some students may need to be physically active to boost positive emotions, whereas others may benefit from just being quiet and sitting still. 3. Include adults Behavioral vaccines can apply across the entire school system – including for every teacher and adult in the setting. Just as with students, teachers can benefit from opportunities to choose and incorporate strategies for reducing stress and bolstering well-being. Peer-to-peer written praise notes, for example, have been found to work for teachers as well as students to increase positive feelings and connection. Student well-being is connected to teacher well-being. Since the classroom is the primary place for nurturing child well-being in school, prioritizing each teacher’s well-being is critical. 4. Be mindful of disciplinary practices As students return to fully in-person classes, they may bring social, emotional and behavior challenges. Recent estimates suggest over 37,000 students have already lost at least one parent to COVID-19. Students also have missed time to learn and practice classroom skills, such as how to take turns, understand others’ perspectives or even work quietly. Being empathetic toward student experiences will be critical to reducing reliance on suspensions and expulsions. School teams must carefully monitor their use of exclusionary discipline to make sure it does not disproportionately affect certain subgroups, such as Black students, boys or students with disabilities. 5. Recognize different student needs In typical circumstances, children develop at different rates, times and ways. Every student will enter school with a different set of risks, some that were previously present and some magnified. As British writer Damian Barr stated: “We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. Some are on super-yachts. Some have just the one oar.” Each child’s boat is different. Some will need more than others to keep moving in the right direction and stay afloat. Schools need to be prepared to deliver different types and “doses” of behavioral vaccines. Having a variety of behavioral vaccines at the ready can help schools more quickly bring about well-being for all students. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sandra M. Chafouleas, University of Connecticut. Read more:Here’s how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with othersBuilding trust among parents and teachers is key to reopening schools Sandra M. Chafouleas receives funding from the Institute for Education Sciences, National Institutes for Health, and the Neag Foundation.

  • Last Call: Show us your pets chowing down

    You’ve likely seen the age-old callout on Twitter: “Share your pet pics, please!” or “Having a rough day. Could use doggos.” These tweets, tossed so casually into the Twitterverse, open the floodgates through which every pet owner secretly anxious about posting an excess of dog or cat content passes, sprinting into view with their best shots of their fur-babies. “Myrtle is here to wish you well!” one caption might read above a surly-looking tabby. A glamor shot of a crazed Pomeranian might accompany the text, “Cinnamon Bun is having a good hair day!” On and on, all day long, everyone bringing their A material to remedy the OP’s bad day.

  • 'We did our part': The overlooked role women played in the Capitol riot

    As a violent pro-Trump mob streamed through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, two women who had breached the building through a broken window paused to film a selfie video amid the chaos. "We broke into the Capitol … we got inside, we did our part," Dawn Bancroft said into her cell phone camera while standing next to Diana Santos-Smith, both of them wearing "Make America Great Again" hats. Referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Bancroft added: "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her," according to federal prosecutors.

  • Florida educator charged with physically abusing autistic student

    Shaquanya Ann Randolph, 28, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse on a student.

  • Was Kodak Black targeted? Cops investigating after shooting near Florida McDonald’s

    A shooting near a Tallahassee McDonald’s involving Kodak Black’s entourage remained unsolved Friday, but the plot thickens.

  • Prince Philip spent a month in hospital with an infection and heart trouble, and was discharged to Windsor Castle 23 days before he died

    Prince Philip's last, month-long hospital stay was his longest ever. He was treated for an infection and had heart surgery before being discharged.

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

    Caitlyn Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. The 71-year-old longtime Republican has been consulting with GOP advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates hoping to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. Jenner has spoken to Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association, about a potential run, a spokesperson for the organization said.

  • Sweden proposes bill giving citizenship only to migrants who can speak the language

    Sweden's centre-left government has submitted a bill to parliament which will for the first time require those seeking permanent residency to prove they can speak the language. “We think that a basic knowledge of Swedish and knowledge of society is a reasonable demand to make,” said the country's Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, adding that incomers would have to prove they can support themselves. He said that the new migration policy had been designed to be tougher than the loose regime which was in place before the migration crisis in 2015, when 160,000 people sought asylum in the country, more per head than any other country in Europe. “This means that we will be in line with other EU countries, which among other things will mean that Sweden is no longer a magnet for asylum seekers as we were during the refugee crisis in 2015,” he said. The bill proposed by the ruling minority coalition, which is led by the centre-left Social Democrats in alliance with the Greens, makes permanent some of the restrictive measures in temporary emergency legislation brought in at the height of the crisis. Among the most controversial is that successful asylum-seekers will not be granted permanent residency by default. Instead, they will have to wait three years and meet a list of requirements before applying. Talks over the new immigration bill have been fraught, with the minority Liberal party threatening in February to pull out of the inter-party agreement that props up the ruling minority coalition over a mercy clause added to placate the pro-immigration Green Party. The mercy-clause will mean permanent residency can be considered in “especially distressing circumstances”, for children and also for adults who have had temporary residency and developed a “special attachment to Sweden”, even if they otherwise do not fulfill the criteria. After the bill was published, the centre-Right Moderate Party complained that the clause was “an effective amnesty” for the Afghan child asylum seekers who came to Sweden in 2015. The Right-wing populist Sweden Democrats said it would campaign for the new law to be “ripped up” on that basis. The bill is expected to be put to parliament and come into force before the summer.

  • France opts for mRNA vaccines for second coronavirus shot

    France's top health advisory body in charge of COVID-19 vaccines recommended on Friday that recipients of a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot who are under 55 should receive a second dose with a so-called messenger RNA vaccine. Reuters reported on Thursday that the Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) had opted for the dose-mixing recommendation, which has not yet been evaluated in trials. The French decision came after European drug regulators said on Wednesday there was a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot and a very small number of cases of rare blood clots.

  • Nearly 90% of college students want to get vaccinated so their social lives resume

    Nearly 90% of college students say they probably or absolutely will get vaccinated, according to a BeatTheVirus/Generation Lab poll exclusive to Axios. Why it matters: College students have contributed to the nationwide spread of the virus, and their vaccination is necessary in bringing the pandemic under control before variants spread any further.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since the beginning of 2021, per a tracker from the New York Times. The big picture: Several large state schools have erected mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on their campuses and incentivized its students to sign up. As eligibility opens up, universities could become a crucial arm to increase vaccination rates.What's happening: Students are eager to get vaccinated largely because they want to resume social activities.30% said their top reason to get vaccinated was to resume in-person relationships. And 23% said their top reason was to return to in-person events like sports, live performances or bars. Yes, but: In a separate poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, the overall willingness to get vaccinated among young people was lower. 60% of 18-29 year-olds said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated or have already have received their first dose, the lowest of any age group.Methodology: The poll is based on a survey of 808 college students conducted on March 24-30 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • It’s too early for mask burning, Florida. A new ‘double mutant’ COVID variant is looming | Opinion

    The next frontier in the mutating coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Ron DeSantis’ wacky Florida.

  • Doctor who performed George Floyd autopsy stands by homicide conclusion

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd after last May's deadly arrest explained how he concluded the death was a homicide at the hands of police in testimony on Friday at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial. As jurors studied graphic autopsy photographs, Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County's chief medical examiner, said he stood by the cause of death he determined last year as protests in Floyd's name against police brutality spread around the world. Baker is one of the most important witnesses as prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general's office wrap up their case against Chauvin, a white man captured on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for nine minutes.

  • Honduras targets U.S. aid for reconstruction after hurricanes

    Honduras said on Friday it wants to use U.S. aid aimed at reducing migratory pressures in Central America to help rebuild areas battered by hurricanes last year, as officials from the two countries met in Washington. U.S. President Joe Biden has earmarked $4 billion for Central America, where Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans have helped spur a jump in unlawful immigration to the United States, creating a major challenge for his administration. Honduras was hard hit by two major hurricanes that struck Central America late last year, and its government said in a statement that 95% of its citizens involved in the recent pick-up in migration were from areas affected by the storms.

  • Why volunteering as a 'vaccine angel' has been 'really good medicine' during the pandemic

    Scheduling vaccine appointments for people, one by one, has not only helped them, but it has also helped me

  • How Rich Are Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

    See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.

  • How concerned should Panthers fans be with Sam Darnold’s production on the Jets?

    Sam Darnold is a fascinating case in this regard.

  • 'Blue wall of silence' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

    Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence — protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin’s kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd's neck was “in no way, shape or form” in line with department policy or training.

  • Canada says government fund helping to cut methane emissions

    A Canadian government fund established to help the energy sector reduce methane emissions will cut the country's overall carbon dioxide emissions by about half a percentage point in its first year, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Friday. The oil and gas sector is Canada's largest industrial emitter of methane, a potent climate-warming greenhouse gas that accounts for 13%, or 91 megatons, of the country's overall emissions. In a news release, O'Regan said the C$750 million ($598.61 million) Emissions Reduction Fund would help the industry cut 3.1 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions in the 12 months since it was launched last October.

  • Texas investigating 3 reports of abuse at federal facility for migrant teens, governor says

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday evening that state child welfare officials have received three reports of neglect and abuse at a San Antonio coliseum being used by the federal government to house more than 1,300 migrant teens who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. "This facility should shut down immediately," Abbott said at a hastily arranged news conference outside San Antonio's Freeman Expo Center. "The children should be moved to better staffed and better secured locations." Abbott said he did not have many details about the alleged abuse, reported early Wednesday, but he believes the reports came from somebody who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations included sexual abuse, he said, and he also heard reports of children not eating and not being separated after testing positive for COVID-19. Abbott, a frequent critic of President Biden's border policies, acknowledged he had not yet been inside the coliseum. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is overseeing the temporary migrant facility, said it can't comment on any specific cases but "has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior." Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (D), who has been inside the facility as both an elected official and volunteer, disputed Abbott's characterization. "What I saw when I went in there on several occasions, it was well-staffed, the children are very happy and very excited to be here," she said after Abbott left. "This is not a political issue. This is about children who deserve protection from adults." She and Abbott toured the facility after he spoke to reporters, Clay-Flores said, and "I wish the governor had done his tour before the press conference when he politicized children." The Biden administration has opened at least eight temporary facilities in Texas to house the unusually large number of unaccompanied minors arriving in the seasonal flow of migrants to the border. "To staff its emergency sites, HHS waived regulations that normally apply to its permanent facilities, including bypassing FBI fingerprint background checks for all caregivers," The Associated Press reports. "There is no information to suggest any staff member is accused of assaulting a child." "Vulnerable children are often victims of sexual assault," The Texas Tribune reports. "In Texas, children kept in foster care and state-run juvenile lockups often report sexual assault, as well, without the governor's immediate intervention." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearMedical examiner: George Floyd's primary cause of death was neck compression, not drugs