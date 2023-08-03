Mexico's top diplomat says a body was found among Texas' buoys installed in the Rio Grande

The Mexican foreign affairs secretary said late Wednesday that Texas officials confirmed that a body was found stuck on the buoys installed in the Rio Grande at Gov. Greg Abbott's order amid international controversy.

Alicia Bárcena, Mexico's top diplomat, said in a Spanish-language news release that the body of the unidentified person was discovered by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3:35 p.m. CDT near Eagle Pass.

Razor wire and buoys in and around the Rio Grande placed to prevent unauthorized border crossings on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

"We reiterate the position of the Government of Mexico that the placement of barbed wire buoys by the Texas authorities is a violation of our sovereignty," Bárcena said in a translation of her news release. "We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal security of migrants that these state policies will have, which go in the opposite direction to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States."

The chief of DPS said Thursday morning officials believe the person drowned upstream from the buoys and that both federal authorities in the United States and the Mexican consulate were notified.

“Preliminary information suggests this individual drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys,” said DPS Director Steve McCraw. “There are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross.”

The discovery comes amid heightened scrutiny of Abbott's $9.5 billion border security initiative he calls Operation Lone Star. The U.S. Justice Department last week filed a lawsuit in the Western District of Texas against Abbott and the state saying the buoys were illegally placed in the international river.

The lawsuit asserts that such an installation requires approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. No application for approval was made with the Corps before the 1,000-foot string of oversized buoys were placed in the river in early July.

The Justice Department's lawsuit was filed after an Eagle Pass business owner Jessie Fuentes took legal action against Abbott and the state, saying the buoys and other actions taken along the river in the border city have effectively shuttered his canoe and kayaking enterprise.

On Wednesday, the state asked the court to consolidate the legal actions into a single lawsuit. No action has been taken on the request.

