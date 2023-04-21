Mexico's top immigration official to face charges in Juárez fire that killed 40 migrants

JUÁREZ, Mexico — Mexico's top immigration official is expected to face charges in federal court in the deaths of 40 migrants in a detention center fire in this border city.

Francisco Garduño Yáñez runs Mexico's National Migration Institute. Federal prosecutors said the exact charges against him will be announced during a hearing Friday.

On March 27, a deadly fire ripped through an immigration station run by the institute, where more than 60 men and 15 women were being held behind bars. Migrant men set fire to foam mattresses, allegedly to protest their prolonged detention and poor conditions.

Workers carry the coffins of Guatemalan migrants whose remains arrived at the La Aurora air force base in Guatemala City on April 11. The Mexican air force transported the bodies of 17 migrants who died in a fire at an immigration detention center in Juárez.

'They couldn't find the keys': How 40 migrants died in Juárez fire

The smoke and flames killed 40 men and injured more than two dozen others after National Migration Institute agents and private security guards were either unwilling, or unable, to open the men's cell block door, according to prosecutors.

Five people have been indicted on homicide charges in the migrants' deaths.

Garduño Yáñez — a political appointee of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — is the highest-ranking official to face criminal charges in the tragedy. He has served in government since the 1970s, including leading a committee for penitentiary reform in Mexico City.

The National Migration Institute is the Mexican federal agency tasked with executing the nation's immigration laws, including processing tourist and other visas. It also rescues, detains and deports migrants.

This is a developing story.

Lauren Villagran can be reached at lvillagran@elpasotimes.com, on Twitter @laurenvillagran and on Instagram @fronteravillagran.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Mexico's top immigration official to face charges in Juárez fire