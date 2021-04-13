Mexico's Tulum resort suffers another blow: overdevelopment

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities said Tuesday the Caribbean resort of Tulum has authorized too much development, the latest blow to what was long considered one of Mexico’s most laid-back, easy-going resorts.

Unlike Cancún or Playa del Carmen, Tulum was long a quiet haven, best known for its Mayan temple that stands beside a Caribbean beach. But the resort has been expanding into the low jungle around it, and there have been numerous disputes over beach-side properties.

The federal Environment Department said Tulum had passed zoning codes that "change land uses to promote and permit urban growth and real estate development, with negative repercussions on ecosystems.”

It said the local zoning code was unacceptable, adding that cutting down of forested areas under the code would be considered illegal and that action would be taken against offenders.

The department also said it would seek to have the zoning code overturned.

In another blackeye, four Tulum police officers were ordered last week to stand trial after a Salvadoran woman died in custody. Days after her death, a foreign woman was wounded in a bar shooting in Tulum.

Over the weekend, authorities in Quintana Roo state relieved all Tulum police officers of their duties and sent them for re-training, saying they systematically violated restraint procedures.

Gov. Carlos Joaquin acknowledged that the woman’s death “did a lot of damage to Quintana Roo’s image.”

Victoria Esperanza Salazar died March 27 after a police woman was seen kneeling on her back as three male officers looked on. She had been reported acting agitated at a store.

Quintana Roo State Prosecutor Oscar Montes de Oca said an autopsy confirmed that Salazar’s broken neck “coincides with submission maneuvers applied to the victim during her detention” and demonstrated a disproportionate use of force by police.

The scene was reminiscent of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Floyd was declared dead after a white police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican-made COVID-19 vaccine could be ready this year

    Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use this year, a senior official said on Tuesday, an outcome that could wean it off unreliable foreign supplies for its slow vaccination program. The head of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, told a news conference that the vaccine under development could be granted approval in November or December of this year. Clinical trials with volunteers could begin this month, according to Avimex, the veterinary pharmaceutical company that is leading the vaccine's development in Mexico.

  • Enjoy more spring and less cleaning with this top-rated robovac — now just $99

    With four triple-process cleaning modes, this clean machine is as smart as it gets, and it's 45 percent off.

  • Search continues for missing National Guardsman two months after his car was found at Río Grande Gorge Bridge in New Mexico

    The 20-year-old’s car was found at the Río Grande Gorge Bridge on February 21. His wallet, cell phone and keys were inside the vehicle.

  • Is AstraZeneca Stock A Buy As Shares Yo-Yo On Covid Vaccine Woes?

    AstraZeneca stock was subject to wild swings in 2020 as the company pushed forward in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Now that the firm has authorization in the U.K., is AZN stock a buy?

  • Moderna Rises, Johnson & Johnson Falls After Its Vaccine Pause Dents Stocks

    Stocks were mixed after a negative development on the Covid-19 vaccine front. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%. The Food and Drug Administration halted the use of (JNJ)’s (ticker: JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shown to produce rare blood clots in patients.

  • Facebook knew of Honduran president’s manipulation campaign – and let it continue for 11 months

    Juan Orlando Hernández falsely inflated his posts’ popularity for nearly a year after the company was informed about it Juan Orlando Hernández, top center, was re-elected in 2017 in a vote widely regarded as fraudulent. Illustration: Erre Gálvez/The Guardian Facebook allowed the president of Honduras to artificially inflate the appearance of popularity on his posts for nearly a year after the company was first alerted to the activity. The astroturfing – the digital equivalent of a bussed-in crowd – was just one facet of a broader online disinformation effort that the administration has used to attack critics and undermine social movements, Honduran activists and scholars say. Facebook posts by Juan Orlando Hernández, an authoritarian rightwinger whose 2017 re-election is widely viewed as fraudulent, received hundreds of thousands of fake likes from more than a thousand inauthentic Facebook Pages – profiles for businesses, organizations and public figures – that had been set up to look like Facebook user accounts. The campaign was uncovered in August 2018 by a Facebook data scientist, Sophie Zhang, whose job involved combatting fake engagement: comments, shares, likes and reactions from inauthentic or compromised accounts. Zhang began investigating Hernández’s Page because he was the beneficiary of 90% of all the known fake engagement received by civic or political Pages in Honduras. Over one six-week period in 2018, for example, Hernández’s Facebook posts received likes from 59,100 users, of whom 46,500 were fake. series embed She found that one of the administrators for Hernández’s Page was also the administrator for hundreds of the inauthentic Pages that were being used solely to boost posts on Hernández’s Page. This individual was also an administrator for the Page of Hilda Hernández, the president’s sister, who served as his communications minister until her death in December 2017. Although the activity violated Facebook’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior” – the kind of deceptive campaigning used by a Russian influence operation during the 2016 US election – Facebook dragged its feet for nearly a year before taking the campaign down in July 2019. Despite this, the campaign to boost Hernández on Facebook repeatedly returned, and Facebook showed little appetite for policing the recidivism. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice-president of integrity, referred to the return of the Honduras campaign as a “bummer” in an internal discussion in December 2019 but emphasized that the company needed to prioritize influence operations that targeted the US or western Europe, or were carried out by Russia or Iran. Hernández’s Page administrator also returned to Facebook despite being banned during the July 2019 takedown. His account listed his place of employment as the Honduran presidential palace and included photos taken inside restricted areas of the president’s offices. The Page administrator did not respond to queries from the Guardian, and his account was removed two days after the Guardian questioned Facebook about it. A Facebook spokesperson, Liz Bourgeois, said: “We fundamentally disagree with Ms Zhang’s characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform. “We investigated and publicly shared our findings about the takedown of this network in Honduras almost two years ago. These investigations take time to understand the full scope of the deceptive activity so we don’t enforce piecemeal and have confidence in our public attribution ... Like with other CIB takedowns, we continue to monitor and block attempts to rebuild presence on our platform.” Facebook declined to comment on Hernández’s Page administrator’s return to the platform. It did not dispute Zhang’s factual assertions about the Honduras case. Hernández did not respond to queries sent to his press officer, attorney and minister of transparency. Deceptive social media campaigns are used to “deter political participation or to get those who participate to change their opinion”, said Aldo Salgado, co-founder of Citizen Lab Honduras. “They serve to emulate popular support that the government lacks.” Hundreds demonstrate to demand the resignation of Hernández for his alleged links with drug trafficking, in Tegucigalpa in 2019. Photograph: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images Eugenio Sosa, a professor of sociology at the National Autonomous University of Honduras, said the government’s use of astroturfing to support Hernández “has to do with the deep erosion of legitimacy, the little credibility that he has, and the enormous public mistrust about what he does, what he says and what he promises”. Beyond the president’s loyal supporters, however, Sosa said he believes that it has little effect on public opinion, due to a steady stream of headlines about Hernández’s corruption and ties to the narcotics trade. Hernández’s brother was convicted of drug trafficking in US federal courts in October 2019, and the president has himself been identified by US prosecutors as a co-conspirator in multiple drug trafficking and corruption cases. Hernández has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. Until recently, he was considered a key US ally in Central America. Salgado said that the Hernández administration began resorting to social media disinformation campaigns in 2015, when a major corruption scandal involving the theft of $350m from the country’s healthcare and pension system inspired months of torchlit protest marches. “That’s when the need for the government arises and they desperately begin to create an army of bots,” he said. Facebook, which has about 4.4 million users in Honduras, was a double-edged sword for the non-partisan protest organizers, who used the social network to organize but also found themselves attacked by a disinformation campaign alleging that they were controlled by Manuel Zelaya, a former president who was deposed in a 2009 coup. “The smear campaign was psychologically overwhelming,” said Gabriela Blen, a social activist who was one of the leaders of the torch marches. “It is not easy to endure so much criticism and so many lies. It affects your family and your loved ones. It is the price that is paid in such a corrupt country when one tries to combat corruption. “In Honduras there are no guarantees for human rights defenders,” she added. “We are at the mercy of the powers that dominate this country. They try to terrorize us and stop our work, either through psychological terror or campaigns on social networks to stir up rejection and hatred.” The disinformation campaigns are most often employed during periods of social unrest and typically paint protests as violent or partisan, according to Sosa, the sociologist. “It scares people away from participating,” he said. Hernández won a second term in a 2017 election plagued with irregularities. With the country rocked by protests and a violent government crackdown, researchers in Mexico and the US documented the wide-scale use of Twitter bot accounts to promote Hernández and project a false view of “good news, prosperity, and tranquility in Honduras”. Hernández at the presidential house in Tegucigalpa last month. Photograph: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images Fresh protests in 2019 against government efforts to privatize the public education and health systems were again met by a digital smear campaign – this time with the backing of an Israeli political marketing firm that was barred from Facebook in May 2019 for violating its ban on coordinated inauthentic behavior. Archimedes Group set up fake Facebook Pages purporting to represent Honduran news outlets or community organizations that promoted pro-Hernández messages, according to an analysis by the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab. Among them was a Page that ran ads again alleging that Zelaya was the source of the protests, and two Pages that pushed the message that Hernández was dedicated to fighting drug trafficking. “They said that we were inciting violence and had groups of delinquents,” said Suyapa Figueroa, the president of the Honduran Medical Guild, who rose to prominence as one of the leaders of the 2019 protests. “Some people were afraid to support the [protesters’] platform because they thought that [the ousted president] Mel Zelaya was behind it. There were always fears that the movement was politically manipulated and that stopped it growing.” Figueroa continues to struggle with Facebook-fueled disinformation. A Facebook Page purporting to represent her has nearly 20,000 followers and has been used to “attack leaders of the opposition and create conflict within it”, she said. “I’ve reported it and many of my friends have reported it, yet I haven’t been able to get that fake Page taken down,” she said.

  • Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back returns to work, will not face discipline

    It was previously announced that Rusten Sheskey would face no criminal charges in the Aug. 23 incident that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

  • Texas has a cautionary tale for Biden’s infrastructure plan

    Millions of oil and gas wells have been abandoned by drilling companies around the country. “Without substantive reform attached to [the Biden plan’s] funding, you’re sending the message that it’s ok to socialize the cost of bad business.”

  • Carlos Vives Talks New Song with Ricky Martin About 'Magical' City of San Juan, Puerto Rico

    "He'll never stop being that sincere, happy, spontaneous person," Vives says about Ricky Martin

  • Mexican village arms children against cartels

    A Mexican community in Guerrero state is arming their children against drug cartels. Too afraid to step out of their enclave of 16 mountain villages in the violence-plagued area, residents say they have been left with little choice. Corn farmers in the rugged region formed a self-defense "community police" militia to protect themselves five years ago and recruited children as young as six. Videos of kids toting military-style guns emerged last year, making global headlines. Residents remain deeply suspicious of regional authorities and local policemen, who they accuse of being the eyes and ears of the cartels.In January 2020, ten musicians from the area were ambushed and killed by suspected cartel members after stepping out of the territory guarded by their self-defence militia.Here's Guerrero's governor Hector Astudillo:"They arm their children. They are filmed. I think it is a delicate issue, recognizing that there is a problem at the source, a number of deaths on one side, and also on the other side. That is what we found when we checked various areas after the violent and cowardly murder of the musicians. I think there is a problem that has not been addressed."The community sits amid fertile poppy-growing farmland that feed Guerrero's heroin trade and supply routes to the United States. Farmers said the cartels extort them, and force them to grow opium. The Mexican government has been critical of arming children in the country's restive regions, but it has struggled to get a grip on gangs and violence.

  • Biden administration drops plans for police oversight, citing George Floyd bill

    President Joe Biden's administration is backing away from a campaign pledge to swiftly create a U.S. police oversight commission, a White House aide said, concluding that legislation would better address officers using excessive force. Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, said in a statement that the administration believed a commission would not be the "most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area" right now. That priority is signing a bill that passed the House of Representatives in March, banning officers from using chokeholds and entering suspects' homes without knocking, Rice said in response to questions about progress on police reforms.

  • Mayan's M.C. Season 3 and "How Much Stronger Women Are than Men"

    Eljin James breaks down Adelita's big decisions from Season 3.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones says 'it's in the cards' that her kids will get into acting

    “The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them to do what they love,” she tells TODAY.

  • The Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s New Bespoke Storage Trunk Will Create an Exact Fit for Your Favorite Things

    The motorized drawer fits beneath the SUV's luggage compartment and can be deployed at the touch of a button.

  • US-born aide to Ortega dies in Nicaragua

    Paul Oquist, a U.S.-born academic who became a close adviser to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and drew U.S. financial sanctions has died in the Central American nation of undisclosed causes, the president's office said on Tuesday. Oquist, who was born in 1943, had served in a variety of administrative positions under Ortega's Sandinista governments during the 1980s and again after he returned to power in 2007. Oquist most recently was a political adviser and in charge of the stalled, Chinese-financed project to build a canal across Nicaragua to rival the Panama Canal.

  • Four Teenage Girls Arrested for Setting House on Fire Because They Were 'Bored'

    Police in Ferndale, Pennsylvania arrested four teenage girls for allegedly setting an unoccupied house ablaze and posting the fire on their Snapchats.

  • Hundreds of residents rally to save beavers that made a home in suburban neighborhood

    CHICAGO — They’re making protest signs. They’re signing petitions. They’re holding rallies. And they’re doing it all to save the beavers. Residents are protesting the possible trapping and killing of a couple of suburban rodents after a homeowners association board said it planned to remove beavers that have posted up in the retention ponds of a Glenview development. In recent days, more than ...

  • Caleb Grill heading back to Iowa State after season at UNLV

    Caleb Grill will transfer back to Iowa State after playing last season at UNLV for new Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger. Otzelberger announced Grill's move Tuesday. Grill signed with Iowa State out of high school in Maize, Kansas, and played for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2019-20, appearing in 29 of 32 games and making two starts.

  • Prince Philip at 36 Years Old Looked Exactly Like Prince Harry

    I'm seeing double.

  • Rural schools have a teacher shortage. Why don’t people who live there, teach there?

    Rural schools have been having difficulty filling vacancies, a problem that has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.