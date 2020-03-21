Some of Mexico's wealthiest residents went to Colorado to ski. They brought home coronavirus

A skier makes tracks down a run near the Blue Sky Basin Overlook at the Vail Resort. (Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily)

Each winter, some of Mexico's wealthiest residents flock to the snowy slopes of Colorado to ski, shop and socialize.

This year, at least 14 — and probably many more — came home infected with the coronavirus.

In a country that has not yet been hard hit by the pandemic, the travelers have become a focal point of efforts to prevent the virus from spreading widely.

Several of Mexico's most prominent business leaders — including a banking executive, the chairman of Mexico's stock exchange and the chief executive of the company that makes Jose Cuervo tequila — tested positive for the virus after traveling to Vail, a ski resort west of Denver.

Skiers prepare for their day at the base of Vail in the Mountain Plaza area. Resorts in Colorado are now closed due to the coronavirus. (Andy Cross / Denver Post) More

Public health authorities are now scrambling to find others who recently returned from the resort, including an estimated 400 people who flew on two charter planes from Colorado to the state of Jalisco.

"We need these people to understand that they have a very high probability of having acquired the virus and are a potential risk," Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said in a video on Facebook in which he implored those who made the trip to contact health authorities.

"We don't want this to be the start of a major coronavirus spread," added Fernando Petersen, Jalisco's top health official.

The state's health department said that it has already contacted 73 passengers on those flights and that roughly 40% of them report coronavirus-like symptoms but have not yet been tested.

Of Jalisco's 27 confirmed coronavirus patients, 11 had been in Vail in recent weeks, the department said.

The frantic effort to find the ski trip participants has highlighted an uncomfortable fact: It is people wealthy enough to travel outside the country who have brought the coronavirus back to mostly poor Mexico. Yet if the disease spreads, it is those with the least who will probably suffer the most.

As of Friday, Mexico had confirmed just one coronavirus death, that of a 41-year-old man who had recently traveled to the United States and — to the dismay of health authorities — later attended a rock concert at a stadium in Mexico City.

Nationwide there were 164 confirmed infections, all of them people who recently traveled out of the country or came into direct contact with somebody else who had, according to officials.

But the total has been rising rapidly — from nine last week — and experts say the virus may have already begun to spread locally. They warn that a widespread outbreak could be especially devastating given the country's low investment in healthcare and its high rates of poverty.

What would happen if the epidemic hit marginalized communities on the outskirts of Mexico City, where some lack running water and many live several to a room and wouldn't have the space to self-quarantine? What would happen if it hit a rural village in Oaxaca, hours from the nearest hospital?

"Until today, coronavirus in Mexico has been a problem for the elites," wrote journalist Luis Manuel Arellano on Twitter. "Most infected people have financial solvency and good income. When we enter [the next phase], the epidemic will be something else — widespread and massive."

Similar conversations are rippling across Latin America, which has some of the highest rates of inequality in the world and a long history of bitter conflicts between the working class and the economic and political elite.

In Brazil, which has 793 confirmed cases, importers of the virus include several social media influencers and members of a government delegation that met with President Trump on March 7 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. In Panama, where 137 people have tested positive, those infected include people who had recently traveled to Italy, France or New York.

Class tensions have been particularly contentious in Mexico, where in 2018 a leftist populist won the presidency with widespread support from the country's working class on his promise to put the poor first.