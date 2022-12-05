Meyer Burger Technology AG's (VTX:MBTN) Profit Outlook

Meyer Burger Technology AG (VTX:MBTN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. The CHF1.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CHF100m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CHF104m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Meyer Burger Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Meyer Burger Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Swiss Semiconductor analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CHF26m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Meyer Burger Technology's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Meyer Burger Technology currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

