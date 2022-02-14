🌱 Meyers Taylor's Olympic Silver + Zoo Hiring + Kemp Talks Masks

Good morning, Atlanta! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in Atlanta.

Sunny and milder. High: 61 Low: 40.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

Smyrna's Elana Meyers Taylor has helped Team USA dominate in women's monobob at the Beijing Winter Games. American Kaillie Humphries took gold Sunday and Meyers Taylor won the silver medal with combined total times of 4:19.27 and 4:20.81, respectively. A four-time Olympian, Meyers Taylor has not had an easy road to silver in Beijing, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China. She had to test negative twice, 24 hours apart, to be allowed to compete in her events, which include the two-woman bobsleigh and inaugural women's monobob."It's really about Team USA and it took every single one of them to get me here," Meyers Taylor told NBC after the medal ceremony, jokingly adding, "I think this is the first medal for the isolation hotel." (People.com) Do you belong in the zoo? Specifically, are you interested in employment at Zoo Atlanta? If so, virtual interviews are being held today for Guest Service Agents, Rides Attendants, Member Services Associates, Security Operators, and Call Center Associates. Anyone interested is asked to pre-apply online in advance in order to receive an invitation to a virtual Zoom interview with a Zoo Atlanta hiring manager today. Pre-apply at zooatlanta.org/careers to receive your interview time. (41 NBC News) Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp discussed details about legislation he backs to end mask requirements in Georgia schools. As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the end of a second year of disrupting schools in the state, Kemp said it’s time that parents decide whether to send their kids to school wearing them. “This isn’t saying that parents can’t make the decision to mask their kids," he said. "It’s just giving parents an opt out.” After Kemp revealed his plans last week, his challenger for the Republican primary, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, called Kemp’s move a “desperate” reaction. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) An Atlanta police officer, 32-year-old Lionel Dely, has been arrested on rape charges in Cherokee County. A woman reported that a man raped her at her Acworth apartment on Jan. 31, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said. She reported the rape to deputies on Feb. 2, telling investigators that the suspect identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation prior to the assault. Investigators determined that Dely is an APD officer, and enough evidence was gathered to support a rape charge. Dely turned himself in to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center Friday night. Monday, Atlanta police released a statement saying Dely, who has been with the department since 2015, was not on official business when the incident occurred. He has been relieved from duty. (WSB Atlanta) Winners of 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Art, Poetry, and Essay contest have been announced. The contest, centered on curbing gun violence, honored work by 15 students from B.E.S.T. Academy and Frederick Douglass High School. Entrants were separated into two divisions – ninth and 10th graders, and 11th and 12th graders – with work judged in three categories: art, poem and essay. For each category, first-, second- and third-place winners in both divisions were announced, with $500, $300 and $100 prizes awarded respectively. (The Atlanta Voice)

Today in Atlanta:

Disease Detectives - Fulton County Meetings & Elections. PEO staff will facilitate a program for 5th grade students focused on waterborne illnesses and the importance of safe drinking water and wastewater treatment. (10:00 AM)

WorkSource DeKalb's "Jobs Bus," a mobile career and resource center, will provide job search assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and masks are required. (10:00 AM)

Exercise Your Brain with DeKalb County Public Library. As you try to solve these brain-twisting teasers, your brain will get a workout! See how many games you can solve. Answers are provided. Pick up puzzles at the Scott Candler Library Circulation Desk. (10:00 AM)

Free Workshop: Create Your Personal Brand Strategy in 4 Steps. Join us for this virtual workshop on the four questions you need to answer in order to create a brilliant brand strategy. (5:00 PM)

Cornhole ATL 2022 Winter League at The Battery. Every Tuesday through March 1, a tailgate favorite is now a league of its own! Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the winter season’s final tournament on March 1. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes. (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Keeping MARTA's tracks and switches in a state-of-good-repair is critical for safe rail operations. It’s time for us to replace these switches in the center of GA-400. Red Line service will be suspended south of Dunwoody Station from 9:00 pm Feb. 18 through the end-of-service on Feb. 23. Buses will connect at Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations. Learn more: https://itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.aspx (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Fayetteville Rd Alliance: "Found a pair of children's sunglasses while walking our dog at Eastview Cemetery. Left them at the entrance in case someone is missing them!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Brookside: "Do you know anyone who may be in need of help at home? Due to accident, injury, pregnancy or elderly, we can help! Give us a call 404-955-5085." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Cliftondale: "I am a certified private tutor (PreK- 8) located in South Fulton County, GA. I am available for tutoring sessions immediately at the Wolfcreek Library (Monday through Saturday) - VirtuaI tutoring and/or face-to-face. I’m also certified in English as a Second Language with 20-plus years of experience educating children from all backgrounds. Additionally, I’m well versed and equipped to assist with study skills, organizational skills, homeschooling, homework assistance, test prep, and more in ALL subject/content areas." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, High Haven and LPC: "Looking for recommendations for a tattoo artist/studio. My sister is coming in town from Europe and is considering getting a tattoo here. I don't have any experience with tattoos, so I'm looking for recommendations for an artist or studio you'd recommend or we should stay away from. Picture attached of the style she is going for." (Nextdoor)

