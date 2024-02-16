Meyersdale church bells will ring out noon Monday

MEYERSDALE ― The church bells in the borough will ring together at noon Monday to officially launch the beginning of a yearlong celebration for Meyersdale's sesquicentennial.

"This is the official start of the celebration and an important date to remember because it was the beginning of when it all started 150 years ago," said Tom Deetz, chairman of the anniversary committee that has been meeting since last year. "Throughout the year, there will be different events and we encourage people to attend and support this effort."

The 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the borough all began Feb. 19, 1874, when Meyers Mill and Dale City merged to become what is now known as Meyersdale in southern Somerset County. It was the start of a whole new town that has been an integral part of southern Somerset County for the past 150 years.

The sounds of ringing should be heard throughout the town as SS. Philip and James Catholic Church, Zion Lutheran Church, Amity United Church of Christ, Main Street Brethren, Meyersdale Church of the Brethren and Cornerstone Apostolic Church all sound their church bells at once.

Deetz said he came up with the idea about ringing church bells last year during a committee meeting and there was a good response. Everyone was on board. Not all churches in Meyersdale are participating because some do not have a bell.

"The ringing of our town's church bells serves as a simple yet attention-getting way of reminding everyone we're celebrating a truly significant year in the history of our community," said Jennifer Hurl, archivist at the Meyersdale Public Library. "While most of the houses of worship standing in Meyersdale today were constructed within the first several decades following our incorporation in 1874, their congregations existed prior to that time. Thus it's fitting we're officially kicking off our community's sesquicentennial year with an event that will occur inside their walls, which in themselves contain a vast amount of history linked to the families who over time built and called our town home."

Hurl encourages as many people as possible to join in on Monday, perhaps by stepping outside of their homes to listen or even ringing a small bell of their own. Though the library is typically closed for Presidents' Day, Terri Foster, who serves as director, and Hurl will be on hand to open doors from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for those who wish to gather together in the heart of the community for the event.

That day at the library, the Pennsylvania Room will be open as well for a fresh look of history. The group of parents and children who will be ringing the bell at Zion Lutheran plan to visit the library afterward and others are encouraged to do so.

"Spend some time inside our Pennsylvania Room," Hurl said. "Many people don't realize this wonderful room tucked away in the corner of our library exists, yet it offers a seemingly endless number of resources for those interested in our local history. From online genealogical and historical resources to paper files detailing families, businesses and other organizations to photograph collections and century-old (or in some cases older) store and borough council ledgers, we have it on hand."

Hurl also pointed out: "Not only is it our mission to preserve these resources, but we also wish to share them with current and future generations. I can honestly say the vast majority of individuals who visit us leave fascinated by all of the resources we have here inside our archives. If someone is interested in visiting and unable to do so this Monday, they are welcome to drop by another time or reach out to me at 814-634-0512 for more information."

Deetz believes the library will be a great gathering spot for anyone outside of the borough who wants to join in for the launch of the celebration as well. He also remarked that this is just the beginning of many other planned events throughout the year.

The Murder Mystery Theater held every February will present "Murder in Meyersdale - 1874" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, and Feb. 24; and at 1 p.m. Feb. 25, at the Meyersdale fire hall. Admission includes dinner.

And, in addition to the town's milestone, other anniversaries are in order. The Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. 4-Guys has been in business 50 years this year. Meyersdale COB was established 100 years ago this year.

Also, the "Legend of the Magic Water" pageant during the Pennsylvania Maple Festival will be going back to an original script to incorporate the earlier history of the town. The "Legend" performances will be April 26 and 27 at the Meyersdale Elks Lodge.

There will be an anniversary banquet May 4 at the Meyersdale Elks Lodge with some special guests to attend.The Appalachian Wagon Train will be coming through June 16-22 and setting up at Wendell Yoder Farm in Elk Lick Township. The wagon train plans is to drive through Meyersdale on June 22. Meyersdale Area Merchants Association (MAMA) is encouraging people to dine outdoors to watch the wagon train pass by.

In September, Mike Mishler and his family will donate the time capsule which will be buried at the Dough Boy Monument.

On Oct. 19, Martha Albright and Paula Kretchman will organize a community choir concert at Amity Church starting at noon. Following the concert, churches in Meyersdale will be open for touring. At that time, Mike Swick will make a presentation about the church history of Meyersdale COB and there will be a dinner at 5 p.m. at Meyersdale fire hall.

The last official event for the anniversary will be held in November or early December for Light-Up Night once a date is set.

There is also going to be a historical marker erected in the park before Memorial Day. Banners celebrating the 150th will be put up in Meyersdale this spring where the military banners have been placed for the past few years. The Meyersdale American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is in charge of that project.

"Meyersdale has gone through changes in the past 150 years," Deetz said. "We are now designated as a Trail Town on the Great Allegheny Passage and that has been a positive step in the right direction. The bike trail is very important here in this town now. And, there are smaller businesses opening up so there is so much potential here. We want to celebrate our small town this coming year and invite everyone along for the ride."

