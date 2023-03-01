Meyersdale drug investigation leads to suspected heroin, arrest

Mar. 1—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Police seized more than 150 bags of suspected heroin and filed charges against a Somerset area woman following a drug investigation in the Meyersdale area, law enforcement officials said.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said two search warrants were executed in the Meyersdale area that also led to the discovery of prescription medication and a large amount of cash.

Kelsi Sturtz, 26, faces felony drug possession and related charges, while three other individuals were taken into custody on state parole violations.

"I once again applaud our local and state law enforcement for their endless efforts to make our community a safer place." Metzgar said.

The Somerset County Drug Task Force, state parole agents, state police, sheriff's office and Somerset Borough police all partnered in the investigation, she said.