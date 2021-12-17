Meyersdale man pleads to sex assault at Walmart

Dec. 17—SOMERSET — A Meyersdale man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom stall at Walmart in Somerset Township, authorities said.

Joseph Allen Romesberg, 65, of Mason Dixon Highway, pleaded guilty on Tuesday before county Judge Scott P. Bittner to statutory sexual assault and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset began investigating a ChildLine report on Feb. 27.

Romesberg assaulted the boy in the bathroom at Walmart on Jan. 30 and wrote a confession note to a church pastor, the complaint said.

Romesberg said he was working at the Somerset County Fair when he met the boy in August 2019, the complaint said.

He also sent the boy photographs of himself through Facebook messenger.

Unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors and related charges were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.

Romesberg will be sentenced March 22. He is free on bond.