Meyersdale man sentenced in case of indecent exposure before a child

A 47-year-old Meyersdale man was sentenced to 21 months to 60 months in state prison for indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Somerset County Court of Common Pleas. He was credited with 769 days for time served.

Dale Woodard pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 after a plea agreement allowed for the dismissal of the remainder of the initial charges filed against Woodard — involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, both felonies.

"It was a very carefully negotiated plea (with the minor's involvement)," said Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden. "He (Woodard) has had multiple sexual offenses and is designated as a sexually violent predator (in New Hampshire)," she said at his sentencing Thursday afternoon.

More: A Somerset County woman has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of a young teen

According to court documents, Woodard exposed his naked body in front of a child under the age of 16, he had sexually explicit conversation with the child and exposed the child to pornography. The date in the record for the offense began in 2013 continued until Woodard's arrest on the charges on Feb. 13, 2021.

State police said the child felt life-threatened and was staying in a locked-door room of a house with another resident to protect against Woodard.

Other: Former Somerset jail guard sentenced for placing dog shock collar on his children

Judge Scott Bittner ordered Woodard to pay a $500 fine and to undergo DNA testing.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Meyersdale man gets prison for indecent exposure