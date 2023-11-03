Meyersdale man sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison on drug charges

JOHNSTOWN — A 54-year-old Meyersdale man was sentenced in federal court to a total of 132 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Stephen Andrew Walter Wednesday. She also accepted his plea four months ago.

According to court documents, Walter admitted that on or about May 24, 2022, he possessed with the intent to distribute and did distribute approximately 392 grams of actual, or pure, methamphetamine in Meyersdale.

At the time of the plea arrangement and guilty plea on June 14, Walter had been facing nine drug-related cases in Somerset County Court. He also accepted responsibility that day for those criminal cases involving the possession, possession with intent to deliver and delivery of controlled substances, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Mr. Walter was prosecuted in federal court where he acknowledged conduct which was the basis for our then-pending Somerset County cases," said Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

"The Somerset County case facts were utilized by the U.S. Attorney's Office in order to enhance his federal sentence to 11 years in federal prison, incorporating those cases into the federal case," she said Friday.

Assistant US Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police and Metzgar and her office "for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Walter."

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Meyersdale man sentenced to federal prisonyears on drug charges