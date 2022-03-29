Meyersdale man sentenced to state prison for assaulting boy, authorities said.

Mar. 29—SOMERSET — A Meyersdale man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a Walmart bathroom, authorities said.

Judge Scott P. Bittner sentenced Joseph Allen Romesberg, 65, of Mason Dixon Highway, to serve 14 months to six years in state prison after Romesberg pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, and nine months to five years in state prison for his guilty plea to criminal use of a communication facility. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to a complaint affidavit, state police in Somerset began investigating a ChildLine report on Feb. 27, 2021.

Romesberg assaulted the boy in the bathroom at Walmart in Somerset Township on Jan. 30, 2021 and wrote a confession note to a church pastor, the document said.

Romesberg said he was working at the Somerset County Fair when he met the boy in August 2019.

Troopers said he also sent the boy photographs of himself through Facebook Messenger.

Unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors and related charges were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.