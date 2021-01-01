MF Doom, rapper known for signature mask, dies at 49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MF Doom, a British-born rapper who often sported a signature mask that resembled Marvel Comics' villain Doctor Doom, has died. He was 49.

The rapper’s death was confirmed Thursday by Doom’s representative, Richie Abbott. Jasmine Dumile said in a statement that her husband — whose real name is Daniel Dumile — died Oct. 31.

The cause of death has not been released.

Jasmine Dumile posted a photo of the rapper and a heartfelt message on his Instagram pag e. She called him the “greatest husband, father” and thanked him for showing her how not to be “afraid to love.”

“Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off,” she wrote. “My world will never be the same without you.”

Dumile was born in London and raised in New York. He began his rap career in the late 1980s under the name Zev Love X as part of the group KMD, which included his younger brother DJ Subroc.

The group released two albums “Mr. Hood” in 1991 and “Black Bastards” two years later. Subroc died shortly before the release of the second album.

Dumile took a step back from the public eye then returned in the late 1990s under his MF Doom persona. In 1999, he released his debut album “Operation: Doomsday,” which he produced.

Dumile released six studio albums under different stage names including King Geedorah and Viktor Vaughn. He collaborated with producer Madlib on the 2004 album “Madvillainy,” which was considered his most celebrated release.

Dumile’s last studio album “Born Like This” was released in 2009. He also had a collaboration with the hip-hop group Czarface for their 2018 release “Czarface Meets Metal Face."

Rapper Q-Tip paid homage to Dumile on social media.

“RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news...," he wrote.

