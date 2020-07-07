The MFA Companies® Announces New Partner, Kristen Godsoe

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of its newest partner, Kristen Godsoe.

In nearly four years with MFA, Kristen has demonstrated exceptional expertise as an audit advisory professional, having consulted with a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies regarding complex U.S. GAAP and SEC financial reporting, strategic audit planning, performance improvement and internal controls.

In her new role as Partner, Kristen will lead MFA's SEC Audit Practice, working closely with the Firm's public customers on everything from initial SEC registration to ongoing reporting, compliance and other complex accounting matters.

"Not only is Kristen technically skilled, but she personifies what we look for in a natural leader at MFA," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at The MFA Companies. "Her poise, pragmatism, and determination enhance the culture within the Firm and reflect her fundamental desire to provide unparalleled service and support to our growing customer base."

Prior to joining MFA, Kristen spent more than 10 years at KPMG in their consumer and industrial manufacturing practice, specializing in the planning and completion of global SEC audits.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies® (MFA) is a national accounting and advisory firm partnering with private, public and nonprofit entities across the U.S. and internationally to help them make smart business decisions and position their organizations for strategic, financial and operational success. First established as a CPA Firm over 35 years ago, The MFA Companies of today delivers tax, audit, business consulting and financial advisory solutions that help forward-looking, strategic enterprises and their leaders achieve growth and economic vitality. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Julie Klein

jklein@themfacompanies.com

978-557-5324

