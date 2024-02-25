MFD's Storms graduates Fire Academy

Feb. 25—JACKSON, Miss.- Meridian Fire Department's Angel Storms recently graduated Class 207 from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

The intense seven-week course includes online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

Academy Executive Director Kelly Elliott said the skills and knowledge gained throughout the course will help firefighters be assets to the fire departments they represent.

"We are confident the immediate impact and positive difference these firefighters will make, not only within their departments but also in their communities, will truly be substantial," he said.