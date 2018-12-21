Is MFS Value R6 (MEIKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Large Cap Value fund seekers should not consider taking a look at MFS Value R6 (MEIKX) at this time. MEIKX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

MEIKX is one of many Large Cap Value mutual funds to choose from. These funds invest in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This strategy can often produce low P/E ratios and high dividend yields; growth levels; however, growth levels are oftentimes cut back. These funds'high growth opportunities are slowed even more since large-cap stocks are usually in more stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Thus, investors interested in a stable income stream fund Large Cap Value funds very appealing.

MFS is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of MEIKX. Since MFS Value R6 made its debut in June of 2012, MEIKX has garnered more than $13.29 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Steven R. Gorham, has been in charge of the fund since June of 2012.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 8.88%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.62%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 8.61%, the standard deviation of MEIKX over the past three years is 9.26%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 10.05% compared to the category average of 8.78%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.95, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -1.53. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, MEIKX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared to the category average of 1.03%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, MEIKX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Overall, MFS Value R6 ( MEIKX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

