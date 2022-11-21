MGB Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.006 (vs RM0.004 in 3Q 2021)

MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM154.9m (up 39% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: RM3.77m (up 80% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 2.4% (up from 1.9% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.006 (up from RM0.004 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MGB Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 28% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for MGB Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

