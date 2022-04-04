Is MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for MGC Pharmaceuticals

What Is MGC Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 MGC Pharmaceuticals had debt of AU$2.32m, up from AU$72.5k in one year. But it also has AU$8.06m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$5.75m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is MGC Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that MGC Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of AU$6.69m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$4.98m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$8.06m as well as receivables valued at AU$1.94m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$1.66m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, MGC Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of AU$68.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, MGC Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MGC Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year MGC Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 359%, to AU$4.8m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is MGC Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months MGC Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$16m and booked a AU$17m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of AU$5.75m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, MGC Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 6 warning signs with MGC Pharmaceuticals (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Should You Put Money Into a CD? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    The money you have earmarked for your emergency fund should absolutely sit in a savings account. The upside of opening a CD is getting to enjoy a higher interest rate on your money than what a savings account is likely to pay you. In fact, CDs have one big shortcoming that makes them a poor place for your money in the long run, according to financial guru Dave Ramsey.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • There's a 90% probability that the stock market has already bottomed in 2022, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

    "There is a 'zone of rockiness' over [the] next three to four months, but the path 6-months and 12-months forward is positive," Fundstrat said.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • How to Retire with $2 Million on a $70,000 Salary

    The path to a dream retirement isn't easy, but it's probably more straightforward than you think.

  • The Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

    Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • These 3 Painfully Obvious Mistakes Are 401(k) Killers

    Access to a 401(k) can be a huge boon to workers saving for retirement, but it's important to remember this account is only a tool. Failure to understand your 401(k) -- or any retirement account for that matter -- can lead to costly mistakes, like the three described below. Whenever possible, make claiming your 401(k) match your top priority.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • How a Single Index Fund Can Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A good rule of thumb to follow is to assume you'll need at least 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. If you're currently making $80,000, you'll need $64,000 annually in retirement; if you're currently making $100,000, you'll need $80,000. To produce that level of income in retirement, many people will need over $1 million in retirement savings and investments to live the way they want.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • Here's How Big Suze Orman Says Your Emergency Fund Should Be Before You Buy a House

    Buying a house is a huge financial decision and it's one you must ensure you are ready for. You'll need to take on many new financial obligations as a homeowner, including making monthly mortgage payments, covering the costs of property tax and insurance, and paying for any necessary home repairs out-of-pocket. To make certain you can consistently cover all of the essential costs of homeownership -- even if you experience a decline in income or interruption in earnings -- you should have an emergency fund before you buy a property.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.