MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MGE Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGE Energy is:

9.6% = US$103m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of MGE Energy's Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

On the face of it, MGE Energy's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.1%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, MGE Energy has shown a meagre net income growth of 3.5% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

We then compared MGE Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.5% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about MGE Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MGE Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MGE Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that it keeps only 46% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, MGE Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. As a result, MGE Energy's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning MGE Energy. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

