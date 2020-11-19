MGIC Integrates with Mortgage Coach on online borrower conversion platform

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (NYSE: MTG) and Mortgage Coach, an industry-leading loan officer presentation solution, jointly announced today the availability of MGIC's mortgage insurance quotes through the Mortgage Coach home loan strategy and virtual presentation platform. Through this technology integration in Mortgage Coach, loan originators can now include live MGIC rate quotes in their loan scenarios without leaving the platform. This automation brings real time mortgage insurance quotes to the Mortgage Coach platform, improving the borrower's experience by optimizing pricing speed and accuracy.

"We are pleased to partner with Mortgage Coach to provide access to MGIC mortgage insurance rates," said Margaret Crowley, MGIC VP Marketing and Customer Experience. "The best customer service is fast and reliable; this integration will ensure quick and accurate mortgage insurance quotes for loan officers and their borrowers."

"More than twenty percent of our loans have mortgage insurance, translating to thousands of units per year," said Paul Anastos, Chief Innovation Officer at Guaranteed Rate, Inc. "Clearly communicating MI benefits early in the borrower conversation is a significant competitive advantage for our team. Having our specific MI quote available instantly within Mortgage Coach saves time on every presentation, a crucial value for every professional today."

The Mortgage Coach MGIC integration is now available to any lender with access to Mortgage Coach Enterprise Edition and an active MGIC Policy account.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

About Mortgage Coach

The Mortgage Coach suite of enterprise online and mobile applications enhance the conversation between the borrower, mortgage professional, and Realtor, enabling a confident mortgage decision. Thousands of banks and lenders rely on Mortgage Coach to turn borrower education into a competitive advantage. With Mortgage Coach technology, financial and real estate professionals provide clearly illustrated mortgage options with detailed financials, charts, video narration, and live updates on any device, ensuring an informed home loan choice. Learn more about how to add the power of Mortgage Coach to your lending platform by visiting https://www.mortgagecoach.com/mgic.

