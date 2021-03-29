MGIC Investment Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.32 per share and the market cap of $4.5 billion, MGIC Investment stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for MGIC Investment is shown in the chart below.





Because MGIC Investment is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.09% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. MGIC Investment has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which is worse than 89% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of MGIC Investment is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MGIC Investment is poor. This is the debt and cash of MGIC Investment over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. MGIC Investment has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.2 billion and earnings of $1.28 a share. Its operating margin of 0.00% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks MGIC Investment's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of MGIC Investment over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of MGIC Investment is 7.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -6.4%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, MGIC Investment's ROIC was 7.72, while its WACC came in at 10.75. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MGIC Investment is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about MGIC Investment stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

