MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pansy Ho
    Pansy Ho
    Hong Kong businesswoman

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau.

Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must be a Macau permanent resident holding at least 15% of its capital.

MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

MGM Grande Paradise will issue 4.07 million Class A shares to the company at an aggregate subscription price of 4.07 billion patacas, MGM China said in the filing, and issue and transfer another 730,000 Class B shares to Ho.

After the completion of the deal, MGM China and Ho's holdings in MGM Grande Paradise will increase to 84.6% and 15% respectively, while MGM Resort International's stake will drop to 0.4% from 10%.

($1 = 8.0810 patacas)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Private Equity Wants to Wash Your Car

    Buyout firms are buying and bundling small businesses, from car washes and dentist offices to auto-repair shops and dry cleaners.

  • The Party’s Over: London Nightclubs May Shut Over Energy Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to TurkeyUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns ‘Cruel’ Russian Actions ComingMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsBritain’s nightlife, which struggled to survive when the pandemic kept revelers at home, is facing an uphill battle again as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes promoters a

  • 3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

    It was a light week for dividend announcements. But Cboe Global Markets, Tapestry, and Winnebago Industries declared increases.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley talks cars and EVs at Pebble Beach

    Ford CEO Jim Farley discusses the Lincoln brand's future and electrification from this year's Monterey Car Week.

  • How Long Is The Life Insurance Waiting Period?

    Some life insurance plans have what's called a "waiting period." This is the window of time between when you enroll in the plan and when it takes effect. If you die within the window, your beneficiaries will receive nothing more … Continue reading → The post What Is the Life Insurance Waiting Period? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Indiana governor latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan amid China tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The governor of Indiana arrived in Taipei on Sunday, becoming the latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan and defying pressure from China for such trips not to happen. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the Taipei government's strong objections, has been carrying out war games and drills near Taiwan since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a two-day visit to Taipei earlier this month. Last week a second group of U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan.

  • Singapore will decriminalise sex between men - PM

    But he added the government had no intention of changing the city-state's legal definition of marriage - that is, between a man and a woman. "I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in the annual national day rally speech, adding the government will repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men. "Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage... Under the law, only marriages between one man and one woman are recognised in Singapore," Lee added.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks Rivian and Li Auto. It Sold Zoom and Sirius.

    Calpers added to positions in electric-vehicle makers Rivian and Li Auto, and reduced investments in Zoom and Sirius in the second quarter.

  • Public kill-on-sight campaigns ramp up for invasive spotted lanternfly

    Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States.

  • Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

    Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine's north and south. In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Russian authorities said local air defenses shot down a drone above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)

    The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam? Taking the bearish view of the current environment is Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson. He sees the gains right now as a bear market rally, and believes that markets will likely turn down again in the longer term. Laying out his p

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.