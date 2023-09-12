MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts

MGM Resorts, which owns the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, said Monday that it was investigating a cybersecurity issue affecting some of its properties. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday that it was investigating "a cybersecurity issue" that forced it to shut down some of its computer systems as Las Vegas guests reported locks on hotel doors not working and a slew of other issues.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company's systems," it said in a statement published Monday evening to X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

"Promptly after detecting the issue, we began an investigation with assistance from leading external security experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems."

It said the investigation into the assumed cyberattack was ongoing and that it was working to understand its scope.

An FBI agent with the Las Vegas field office confirmed to KSNV only that it was assisting in the investigation.

The announcement came as slot machines at MGM locations on the Las Vegas Strip were reportedly offline and that some guests at its resorts said neither their digital hotel keys nor the properties' ATMs were working.

As of late Monday, MGM Resorts's website was still down, and a splash page was directing people to call its specific locations to make a hotel reservation.

BetMGM's website was also down as of late Monday, and it asked customers for patience. "Please know that our teams are working hard to get everything up and running," it said.

The presumed attack comes as the United States has suffered from a number of cyber-related incidents, including ransomware attacks targeting key infrastructure during the early years of the Biden administration.