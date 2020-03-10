MGM Resorts buffets on the Las Vegas Strip to close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS – As coronavirus continues to spread across the country, one of Sin City's most popular stops is getting shut down along the Strip: buffets.

On March 15, MGM Resorts International will temporarily close buffets at the company's seven Strip properties: ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur.

"These changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis," the company said in a statement to the USA TODAY Network.

Officials at Caesars Entertainment – the largest MGM competitor on the Strip – were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon to reveal whether the company has similar plans for buffets.

COVID-19 tests Vegas tourism economy

Four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nevada — two each in Clark and Washoe counties.

As coronavirus grips the globe, government agencies and employers are giving orders that could be problematic for the Las Vegas tourism mecca: Travel less.

In the wake of coronavirus, companies nationwide are increasingly telling their employees to avoid nonessential travel or large gatherings such as conferences – a pillar of the Las Vegas economy.

The nation's largest domestic airline, Southwest, has seen a noticeable decline in bookings – a decline that continues daily, according to CEO Gary Kelly.

Casino stocks fell sharply as coronavirus-fueled market swings continued over potential economic fallout from the outbreak. Conventions have been postponed or canceled.

This is a developing story. Check RGJ.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas: Coronavirus concerns shutter buffets at MGM Resrots