MGM Resorts International Announces Nationwide Mask Policy

Guests and visitors inside public spaces will be required to wear masks at all MGM Resorts properties throughout the United States.

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it will require masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces at every MGM Resorts property in the United States. The Company previously required all employees to wear masks, while guest and visitor mask requirements were based on local regulations.

MGM Resorts released the following statement:

"As part of our work to continually update and evolve our health and safety policies, we are now requiring masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces. This will apply to all MGM Resorts properties across the United States and will become effective by Friday. If a guest is in need of a mask, we will provide one. We hope that our guests will do their part to help the collective efforts to curtail the spread of the virus. Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property.

It is clear that the coronavirus still presents a significant public health threat, and masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread. We want guests and employees to feel comfortable that we are putting their health and safety first."

Health & Safety

In May, MGM Resorts released its comprehensive " Seven-Point Safety Plan ," a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. As time passes, the company will continue to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives from the MGM Resorts plan include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

Employees and guests are required to wear masks in public areas. Masks will be provided free of charge

Guest health screenings upon entry

A physical distancing policy implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers are installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on the casino floor

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning rooms and change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the resort's food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address ( covid19@mgmresorts.com ). We immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

