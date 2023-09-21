MGM Resorts International says they're operating 'normally'
The resort posted to X on Tuesday where they stand amid the MGM Resorts cyberattack that started on September 10th. Paulina Bucka reports.
The resort posted to X on Tuesday where they stand amid the MGM Resorts cyberattack that started on September 10th. Paulina Bucka reports.
All MGM Resorts hotels and casinos are back up and running as normal, nine days after a cyberattack shut down systems across the company, the company said in an X post on Wednesday.
Hotel and entertainment giant MGM Resorts continues to battle a widespread outage after a cyberattack forced it to shut down systems across its properties. MGM, which operates a number of hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio, Aria and Cosmopolitan, shut down large parts of its internal networks on Sunday. This resulted in widespread disruption across the company’s hotels and casinos, with guests reporting that ATMs and slot machines are out of order, along with room digital key cards and electronic payment systems.
The biggest news stories this morning: Coca-Cola made an AI-generated soda, Microsoft reveals its underwhelming Xbox Game Pass Core library, hackers claim they shut down a Las Vegas casino with a phone call.
Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.
MGM Resorts shut down certain systems, impacting gambling at its casinos, on Monday.
Rob Mercer raised more than $30,000 after telling the poker community he had stage 4 terminal colon cancer. On Wednesday, he said that the diagnosis was a lie.
The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.
Y Combinator has been on the defense as of late. This past weekend, leaders from the popular accelerator were vocal on X (formerly known as Twitter) in their reaction to a comment made by the CEO of another accelerator at an event. Ali Partovi, who founded Neo in 2017, was the keynote speaker at HackMIT on Saturday, September 16.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
From boombox-style models to portable pocket blasters, this sale has something for everyone — starting at $28.
Fans swear by this flattering Gloria Vanderbilt fave: 'I will live in these!' Snap 'em up for up to 75% off.
The Cybertruck's long-awaited delivery date is approaching, but we're not done hearing about all the wild things Tesla could attempt with its most ambitious EV yet.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Many American have caught COVID more than once. How much does that put your health at risk?
These flattering, versatile pants come in more than 40 colors and styles. Stock up while they're more than 30% off.
Rafael Fiziev has learned to channel the emotions he gets in a slugfest, like he had in his last outing against Justin Gaethje, and believes he'll be a better all-around fighter for it.
The popular Password manager tool, 1Password, is rolling out support for passkeys. It will be available on desktop browsers, as well as on iOS 17 devices.