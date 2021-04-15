MGP Ingredients Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of MGP Ingredients (NAS:MGPI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $64.91 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, MGP Ingredients stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for MGP Ingredients is shown in the chart below.





Because MGP Ingredients is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. MGP Ingredients has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which is in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of MGP Ingredients at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MGP Ingredients is strong. This is the debt and cash of MGP Ingredients over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. MGP Ingredients has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $395.5 million and earnings of $2.37 a share. Its operating margin is 13.71%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Agriculture industry. Overall, the profitability of MGP Ingredients is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MGP Ingredients over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of MGP Ingredients is 4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, MGP Ingredients's ROIC is 14.01 while its WACC came in at 9.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MGP Ingredients is shown below:

In short, the stock of MGP Ingredients (NAS:MGPI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. To learn more about MGP Ingredients stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

