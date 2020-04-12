What Is MGP Ingredients's (NASDAQ:MGPI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 34% in the last month alone, although it is still down 31% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 56% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does MGP Ingredients Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

MGP Ingredients's P/E of 15.48 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that MGP Ingredients has a lower P/E than the average (28.7) P/E for companies in the beverage industry.

MGP Ingredients's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

MGP Ingredients's earnings per share grew by 4.5% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

MGP Ingredients's Balance Sheet

MGP Ingredients's net debt is 6.3% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On MGP Ingredients's P/E Ratio

MGP Ingredients trades on a P/E ratio of 15.5, which is above its market average of 14.0. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about MGP Ingredients over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.6 back then to 15.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.