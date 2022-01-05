MGX Minerals Announces Silicon Partnership with Dong Bang Metal Company

·8 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals Inc.
MGX Minerals Inc.

VANCOUVER - TheNewswire - January 5, 2021 - MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) (CNSX:XMG.CN) is pleased to announce a business development and distribution partnership (the “Partnership”) with Dong Bang Metal Co. Ltd (“Dong Bang’) of Korea for metallurgical grade silicon (3303#). The Partnership has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI’) outlining commercial terms including grade, quantity, price, delivery and distribution plan. Under certain terms and conditions, Dong Bang will receive exclusive distribution rights for Asia, inclusive of Korea and Japan.

Silicon

Metallurgical testing on an one ton sample from the Company’s Gibraltar Silica deposit, located 95 kilometers north-east of Cranbrook, British Columbia, has indicated that the material is chemically suitable, as medium quality feedstock, for metallurgical-grade silicon. The one ton sample of quartzite from Gibraltar was shipped to an independent lab, Dorfner Anzaplan, an independent laboratory, for mineralogical analyses through X-ray diffraction analysis, chemical analyses through X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, grain size distribution, mineral processing analysis, automated optical sorting, and thermal stability testing. The sample was crushed and screened into fractions between 20–120 mm for evaluation of applicability of these fractions as feedstock for metallurgical-grade silicon production. Results indicate that the material, after comminution and classification fraction, is of high initial purity (99.5 wt.-%), making the fraction chemically suitable as medium quality feedstock material for metallurgical-grade silicon metal production.

The demand for silicon metal continues to grow and recent supply chain bottlenecks have limited overall supply, creating an opportunity for the distribution of silicon in Asia from North America. Increased demand for solar panels, microprocessors, and silicon alloys, due to its semi-conductor and structural properties, continue to create large scale shortages for silicon. The current quoted spot price of silicon 3303# grade in China is $2,100 USD per tonne

Gibraltar Silica

The Gibraltar Silica Property is located approximately 95 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook, BC. It covers a sedimentary clastic-carbonate rock package located near the confluence of Kootenay and White River. Sedimentary rocks generally have a north-northwest strike, but locally a north-northeast strike is prominent. Minor folding was noted in the carbonate sequence immediately adjacent to quartzite unit. Two westerly dipping thrust faults (Hay, Carter, 1988) are believed to run north-south close to the eastern edge of the Gibraltar property.

The Company has completed 5 drill holes at Gibraltar. The holes were located at the Red Cloud (Gibraltar) quarry that was operated on a small scale in 1967. The objective of the drill program was to test subsurface dimensions of high purity quartzite. The Gibraltar North Zone has been sampled, mapped and the area located about 400 meters north of the south zone, represents the continuation of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite.

Table 1. Gibraltar Drill Results

DDH No.

Azimuth

Dip Deg.

Depth(m)

From’(m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

SiO2%

18G-1

345

45

45.7

6.0

27.0

21.0

99.24

18G-2

270

45

38.1

4.4

30.0

25.6

99.10

18G-3

020

45

42.7

5.8

24.0

18.2

99.11

18G-4

290

50

6.0

24.0

18.0

18.0

98.70

18G-5

vertical

90

12.0

18.0

6.0

6.0

99.20

(British Columbia Assessment Report 38566)

Koot Silica

The Koot Silica project is located proximate (5 kilometres) to Gibraltar. The 2018 core drilling and geochemical sampling was carried out to evaluate mineral potential in a 180 meter X 600 meter area (elongated northwest), located in the east portion of the Koot Silica property in the area where quartzite is well exposed on a low relief ridge. This coincides with the general area where Cominco Ltd Drilled 8 holes in 1981. Exploration drill results from 2018 are as follows:

Table 2. Koot Drill Results

DDH No.

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

SiO2%

Al2O3%

Fe2O3%

K2O

%

TiO2

%

LOI

%

Total %

SiO2 / Total%

18K-1

0.9

56.39

55.49

98.5

0.54

0.39

0.17

0.13

0.49

100.25

98.15

18K-2

0.9

76.20

75.3

97.9

0.51

0.24

0.10

0.14

0.30

99.30

98.64

18K-3

1.5

106.68

106.18

98.7

0.33

0.24

0.10

0.10

0.26

99.84

98.88

18K-4

0.0

86.0

86.0

98.3

0.37

0.38

0.14

0.12

0.36

99.81

98.5

18K-5

2.0

99.0

97.0

98.1

0.70

0.33

0.19

0.14

0.41

99.90

98.16

18K-6

2.2

36.0

33.8

99.0

0.97

0.09

0.29

0.06

0.33

100.89

98.28

18K-7

6.0

54.0

58.0

99.0

0.44

0.25

0.12

0.12

0.40

100.41

98.61

18K-9

2.3

77.72

75.42

98.4

0.43

0.37

0.11

0.11

0.42

99.95

98.43

18K-10

2.25

54.0

51.75

98.9

0.39

0.23

0.08

0.11

0.32

100.16

98.78

(British Columbia Assessment Report 37630)

Processing

The processing of silica to silicon is a relatively simple process primarily dependent on high quality feedstock. Additional ingredients of wood chips, for spacing, and metallurgical grade coal, to reduce energy requirements and assist in even heat transfer are required. Both of these ingredients as well as electricity, at a globally competitive price, are available in the region. The materials are top loaded into a submerged arc furnace (“SAF”) and heated to 1600 degrees Celsius melting the silica which is then bottom poured into bricks which are ground into 3”- 4” pieces for shipping. MGX has issued a global request for quotation (‘RFQ’) from major furnace manufacturers with minimum specification of 1,000 tonnes per month as outlined in the LOI.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), CEO of MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Dong Bang Metal Co. Ltd

Dong Bang Metal Co. Ltd is a nonferrous metal processing company located in Incheon, Korea. Founded in 1990, Dong Bang has primarily manufactured and assembled aluminum zinc die-cast materials in cooperation with Kia Corporation (Hyundai), SL Mirrortech, Mobase Electronics, INFAC Elecs, Seung Won Industry, and Pavonine. Dong Bang expanded production in 2018 with a second factory. Founder and President of Dong Bang, Mr. Nam Dong-Seop, is a former honorary Director of the Korea Nonferrous Metal Association (KONMA) (1997-2005). Prior to founding Dong Bang, Mr. Nam spent ten years with Samsung Electronics. The Dong Bang Metal Company recognizes the potential of the global market and seeks new, highly qualified resources to meet a change in the worldwide nonferrous metal industry.

Photo 1. Dong Bang Metal Co. Ltd Factory in Incheon

Click Image To View Full Size

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in strategic metals, precious metals, and energy technologies.

Contact Information:

mgxminerals.com

Andris Kikauka

Chief Executive Officer

andris@mgxminerals.com

604 373 8565

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company’s forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders’ meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/mgx-minerals-announces-silicon-partnership-with-dong-bang-metal-company-703435165

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

    The ex-Disney CEO's sale of Topps comes after the company Fanatics swooped in to acquire the trading card rights for Major League Baseball players' images.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AMD Acquires Xilinx, Intensifies Competition with Peers

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) acquisition of Xilinx is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Vanguard is well-known as a pioneer when it comes to offering low-cost, index-tracking mutual and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors to use to build their nest eggs. As a result, they tend to have lower fees and suffer fewer churn-related costs than more actively managed investment funds. With that in mind, here are three Vanguard ETFs that could help you retire a millionaire.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Police Pinpoint Starting P

  • Stocks Keep Setting Records. Here Are 22 Undervalued Ones With Plenty of Upside.

    Stocks keep setting records. So Barron's looked for well-liked S&P 500 stocks trading below their average analyst price targets.

  • Warren Buffett Fans Should Consider This ‘Low-Profile’ Fund That Mimics Berkshire Hathaway

    If you're a fan of Berkshire Hathaway and the Oracle of Omaha's investment style, you might want to invest in this fund. Graham Holdings "amounts to a small-scale version of Buffett's Berkshire...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

    If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...