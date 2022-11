Benzinga

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account last week following a platform poll asking users whether Trump's account should be restored. His account was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, Trump said he was not interested in returning to Twitter. Instead, announcing he would stick with his own social media site, Truth Social. The platform is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which has a pending merger with SPAC Digital Worl