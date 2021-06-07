MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidence

  • FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, is shown at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis is seen inside the cockpit as he and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE- In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo Rob Fredriksz, who lost his son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy, places a sign next to 298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE- In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo, A picture of Bryce Fredriksz and his girlfriend Daisy is placed amidst 298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE- In this Friday, March 6, 2020, file photo, The sky is reflected in the national MH17 monument which carries the names of the victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, Friday, March 6, 2020. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
1 / 6

Netherlands Ukraine Plane

FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, is shown at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
MIKE CORDER
·3 min read

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nearly seven years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, the trial in a Dutch court of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the downing moved Monday to the crucial merits phase, when evidence will be discussed by lawyers and judges.

Families of some of the victims were present in court to watch the latest hearing in the long-running case.

“It’s a very difficult day for us. You know, it’s now the first day of the prosecution,” said Evert van Zijtveld, whose daughter Frederique and son Robert-Jan were among the 298 passengers and crew killed when the Boeing 777 was shot down on July 17, 2014.

The trial that has progressed through a series of preliminary hearings since opening in March 2020 will in the coming days begin examining the huge case file pieced together after a years-long international investigation.

“The file consists of about 65,000 pages and many hundreds of hours of visual and audio material. It’s such a large case that it’s simply not possible to speak about every detail," Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at the start of Monday's hearing, before summarizing the case.

“Up until today, no one has come forward and said that they are even partially responsible for what happened," Steenhuis said.

The first discussions of evidence are scheduled for Tuesday.

The four suspects were not in the courtroom near Schiphol Airport and are being tried in their absence. They face life sentences if convicted of murdering the 298 people who died when the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

The international investigation concluded that the plane was destroyed by a Buk missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist rebels. The investigation said that the missile was brought into Ukraine on a mobile launcher from a military base in Russia. Russia has denied any involvement.

The three Russians charged with involvement in the downing are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Only Pulatov is being represented by defense lawyers, who have told the court he is innocent.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented that Russia has been kept away from the probe. “To our regret, Russia isn’t a part of the mechanism for investigating what happened, we have been effectively excluded from this mechanism,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Russia has over the years come up with various theories as to the cause of the crash, generally laying the blame on the Ukrainian side.

Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin has closely followed the trial, and “unlike many others, we don’t ignore alternative information but take it into account.”

Steenhuis warned relatives that the coming days could be tough as he outlines evidence about the deaths of their loved ones.

“Unpleasant findings may be discussed," he said before telling people in the courtroom: "Should this become too much for you, you are at liberty to leave the room at any point in time.”

____

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia chafes at Ukrainian team's shirt for Euro 2020

    A tense tug-of-war between Russia and Ukraine has spread to soccer, with Russian officials and lawmakers denouncing the design of the Ukrainian national team's shirt for this month's European Championship. The yellow-and-blue Ukrainian design features a map of the country including Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 following the ouster of its Moscow-friendly president. Russia also has cast its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, where seven years of fighting has killed more than 14,000.

  • Judge says Russian-made missile may have hit Malaysian airliner MH17 in Ukraine crash that killed 298

    ‘Experts have stated that the impact on the hull is compatible with a BUK missile system and a BUK warhead,’ says Hendrik Steenhuis as murder trial of four fugitive suspects considers evidence

  • Firefighters Battle Telegraph Fire in Arizona's Southeast as Blaze Grows to Over 60,000 Acres

    Firefighters battled to contain the so-called Telegraph Fire in southeast Arizona on June 7, as the blaze grew to more than 60,000 acres.Authorities said “abnormally” dry conditions and continuous surface fuels helped maintain steady growth of the fire. Evacuation orders were in place for some parts of Gila County.This footage posted to Facebook by Scott Greene shows flames burning foliage off Highway 60 near Miami. Credit: Scott Greene via Storyful

  • Out-of-Control Telegraph Fire Grows to Over 70,000 Acres in Southeast Arizona

    Arizona’s Telegraph Fire continued to spread on Tuesday, June 8, with the blaze consuming more than 71,756 acres, according to firefighting officials.Authorities said the fire was sparked on Friday near Top-of-the-World, a community in Arizona’s Gila and Pinal counties. Several areas had been ordered to evacuate.The blaze grew to 71,756 acres on Tuesday, up from 61,211 acres on Monday.This footage shows large plumes of smoke wafting above the fire, as the blaze emits a glow against the night sky. Credit: Arizona State Forestry via Storyful

  • The music stops at Beirut's fabled nightclubs

    At some of Beirut's most popular nightclubs, where the Middle East's jet set would gather and dance into the early hours, the music has stopped and disco balls are gathering dust above abandoned dance floors and gutted buildings. Lebanon's party goers are now largely restricted to pubs, as nightclubs reel from the triple blow of the pandemic, a massive explosion at the city's port on Aug. 4 that caused extensive damage and a crippling financial crisis. "We are now standing at AHM, or what is left of AHM after Aug. 4," said Samer Makarem, head of marketing at Factory People which owns AHM and The Grand Factory clubs, pointing to a building with no roof left and debris strewn across the floor.

  • Victims' families brace for crucial phase of MH17 trial

    MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say.Two-thirds of those on the airplane were Dutch nationals.After years of collecting evidence, a team of international investigators concluded in May 2018 that the missile launcher used to shoot down the aircraft belonged to Russia's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

  • MH17 victim's dad: 'You can't walk away from murder'

    "Killing so many people and then just walking away? No, we can't accept that and the world can't accept it," said victim relative Hans De Borst before the hearing.The flight carrying his daughter between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur crashed in a field in territory held by pro-Russian separatists fighting against Ukrainian forces, after being shot down with what international investigators say was a Russian surface-to-air missile.Three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen, all suspected of having key roles in the separatist forces, are on trial for murder. Moscow has refused to extradite those in Russia.One of the Russians is mounting a defense from abroad and denies blame, while the others have not appointed lawyers and are not participating.After a year of mostly procedural hearings, judges began summarizing the evidence gathered by investigators in the case, and will potentially be calling witnesses.

  • Sheriff's Deputies Use Drone to Locate Downed Plane in Florida

    A small plane crashed in Big Cypress National Reserve in Florida, on the morning of Tuesday, June 8.Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office located the downed single-engine plane using a drone. Several other agencies responded to assist including the National Park Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.According to the Sheriff’s office, the craft had two people aboard and neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured. Both of the subjects were airlifted out of the preserve after being found. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • State Department eases travel advisories for dozens of countries

    The State Department on Tuesday slightly eased the severity of travel advisories for dozens of countries.Why it matters: The agency is still recommending that Americans avoid international travel to these countries due to serious risks associated with the pandemic, in its second-highest warning level. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But the easing of restrictions comes as more Americans are getting vaccinated, returning to daily life and itching to trav

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rebukes Joe Manchin over opposition to HR 1, says conservative lobbying firms are doing 'victory laps' over his decision not to eliminate the filibuster

    "Rep. Joe Manchin has voted on bills in the past that are not bipartisan." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $1B Deal to Support SBIRS Program

    Lockheed's (LMT) SBIRS Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-5) satellite joins the Space Force's orbiting Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) missile warning constellation.

  • Kim Jong Un is waging a culture war, and North Korea is cracking down on foreign movies, slang, and even clothes and hairstyles

    "We all want to see North Korea open up," one North Korea watcher said. "So, when you see them tightening down like this, it's very worrying."

  • Aiden Leos: Gunman who allegedly shot dead boy in road rage attack charged with murder

    California Highway Patrol has found the gun and car allegedly used in the shooting

  • HSBC promotes executive who backed Hong Kong security crackdown

    HSBC has handed a major promotion to the banker who led its support for a controversial security crackdown in Hong Kong as the lender's pivot towards Communist China continues. Peter Wong, who was previously the bank's top executive in Asia, has become chairman of HSBC Asia Pacific and adviser to the bank's chairman Mark Tucker and chief executive Noel Quinn. His move closer to the bank's two main decision makers is likely to spark criticism from democracy campaigners and MPs who condemned Mr Wo

  • Dido's Ghost, Barbican, review: 'sequel' to Dido and Aeneas mixes brilliance with banality

    Not all composers are as honest about the process of writing music as Errollyn Wallen. She describes "interrogating composers long gone" as "the essence of composing", and does it more transparently than many: for last year's Last Night of the Proms she reworked Parry's Jerusalem, and now she has revisited another famous piece of British music, Purcell's remarkably concise opera Dido and Aeneas. Expanded into a full-evening work as Dido's Ghost, its premiere at the Barbican was streamed (as part

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

    Cory’s driving full speed ahead with a playful spirit and bright imagination to help him overcome any roadblocks or forks in the road!

  • Tennis-French Open to consider starting night sessions earlier in future

    French Open organisers will consider starting night sessions earlier from the next edition of the claycourt Grand Slam to guard against matches finishing too late, tournament director Guy Forget has said. The night session, in place for the first time at Roland Garros, is being played in front of empty stands on Court Philippe Chatrier because of the 9 p.m. local curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roger Federer's match on Saturday against German Dominik Koepfer ended at almost 1 a.m. after the Swiss won 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 7-5.

  • Eastern Kentucky flood victims can apply for special disaster food benefits

    Eligible residents can apply until June 14.

  • LEADING OFF: Cole vs Donaldson gets sticky, Texas cuts Davis

    Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has found himself in a sticky situation. Days after Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson off-handedly alleged that Cole had been using foreign substances to sharpen his stuff, the pair will go head to head with Cole on the mound for New York at Minnesota. The pitches Cole threw in his previous outing didn’t rotate as much as usual, and Donaldson casually wondered aloud last week whether Cole had suddenly stopped using substances that could spike his spin rates, fearing an MLB crackdown.

  • Daily cases in India drop below 100K; CDC gives OK for vaccinated Americans to visit neighboring countries: Live COVID-19 updates

    COVID cases in New England have been steadily dropping as more than 60% of residents in all six states have received at least one dose of the vaccine.