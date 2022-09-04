MHP (LON:MHPC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MHP (LON:MHPC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MHP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$359m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$565m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, MHP has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured MHP's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MHP here for free.

So How Is MHP's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MHP doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On MHP's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that MHP is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 58% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

