MHP trooper accused of assaulting Hancock County Justice Court clerks

A newly-retired Mississippi state trooper has been arrested on misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting two Hancock County Justice Court employees while acting in his official capacity.

Dale Conrad Decamp Jr., 48, of Bay St. Louis, has been arrested on five counts of simple assault, a crime punishable by up to a $500 fine and or six months in jail for each count.

His arrest came 10 months after a probable cause hearing was held before Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois to determine whether enough evidence existed to file the charges.

During the hearing, the judge saw video footage of at least one of the alleged assaults, all of which occurred at the Justice Court office adjacent to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on U.S. 90 in Hancock County.

Hancock County sheriff’s Detective Kris Robbins speaks on the witness stand during a probable cause hearing for Dale Decamp at Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois issued a ruling 10 months after the evidence was presented, resulting in Decamp’s arrest in January. By the time the ruling came down, Decamp had retired from MHP, though the alleged crimes occurred while he was still serving.

In addition, Bourgeois heard testimony from Hancock County sheriff’s investigator Kris Robbins and heard arguments from Decamp’s attorney, Tim Holleman.

Holleman described what happened in each of the incidents as “horseplay,” and questioned why those involved failed to sign charges against Decamp over 11 months after the alleged assaults occurred.

However, Hancock County sheriff’s deputies first reported the alleged crimes to the Mississippi Highway Patrol to do an investigation and take action. When MHP failed to take action, the Sheriff’s Department said it took over, resulting in the probable cause hearing.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Decamp on Jan. 13. He was booked at the Hancock County jail and released 10 minutes later on a total bond of $125.

With her permission, the Sun Herald is identifying one of the alleged victims, Justice Court Clerk Catherine Garcia. A second victim asked not to be identified.

According to the charging documents, Decamp is accused of the following:

Around May 20, 2020, Decamp allegedly assaulted Garcia while sitting at her desk. In that incident, the uniformed Decamp “walked up behind her and pulled her hair making her neck extend backward.” In response, the records say, Garcia said, “’what the hell?’” and Decamp said, “’You know that’s how you like it.’” A witness told Decamp afterward, “Don’t ever touch her (Garcia) again like that, that isn’t cool, you do not need to be touching anyone in here like that.’”

Around Dec. 1, 2020, Decamp allegedly assaulted Garcia, serving as a deputy clerk at the time. In that incident, the records say, Garcia was in another employee’s office at the Justice Court when Decamp “pinned her against the door with his forearm under her throat. In response, the records say, Garcia “was forced to use an ink pen that was in her hand to stab ... Decamp in the leg to get him to release her.” Afterward, Decamp started cursing, Garcia told him “that he was not to touch her ever again.”

Around Feb. 11, 2021, Decamp allegedly assaulted Garcia again by hitting her with his hand on the back of her head. At the time, Garcia was in the front office at Justice Court when Decamp walked into the office and hit her in the head. In return, the records say, Garcia slapped Decamp on the back of the head, at which time Decamp “acted as if he was going to Taser ...Garcia “ by placing his hand on his Taser that was attached to his law enforcement duty belt.

Around Jan. 4, 2021, Decamp allegedly assaulted a second deputy clerk by hitting her in the forehead with his hand. The clerk, according to testimony at a probable cause hearing, is a domestic violence survivor and went to a bathroom and cried when one of the alleged assaults occurred.

Around Jan. 28, 2021, Decamp allegedly assaulted the second deputy clerk again when he walked up behind her in the office and by “inserting his finger between her buttocks and pulling her hair (ponytail) and jerking her head around” while she was in the office.

After the arrest, Garcia spoke to the Sun Herald.

“I just hope justice is served,” Garcia said. “I hope this brings attention to his misconduct and that we eventually get justice for this.”