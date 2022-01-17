MI Has Some Of The Best Paying Cities For These Jobs: U.S. News

Dylan Siwicki
·3 min read

MICHIGAN — Millions of people in the United States abandoned their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic in search of a career with better benefits and, in some cases, more lucrative pay. If you're considering a similar change, several cities in Michigan offer some of the highest pay for jobs in an array of fields.

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released 2022's Best Paying Cities, a list that ranks U.S. cities where workers employed in the country's 100 highest-paying jobs make more than workers in other cities in the same occupation.

While Michigan cities didn't make that cut, several cities in our state did rank for offering top dollar in a few key careers.

Ann Arbor is among the top five highest U.S. paying cities for these jobs:

  • Nurse Anesthetist, $262,890

  • Auto Mechanic, $63,920

Grand Rapids is among the top five highest U.S. paying cities for this job:

  • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, $264,030

Midland is among the top five highest U.S. paying cities for this job:

  • Customer Service Representative, $47,250

Niles is among the top five highest U.S. paying cities for this job:

  • Physician, $304,920

Cities in California dominated this year’s list of highest-paying cities. In all, California cities comprise 12 of the top 20 cities.

Here are the top 10 highest-paying cities, according to this year’s list:

1. San Francisco, California
2. San Jose, California
3. New York, New York
4. Vallejo, California
5. Santa Rosa, California
6. Seattle, Washington
7. Sacramento, California
8. Los Angeles, California
9. Bridgeport, Connecticut
10 Washington, D.C.

The 2022 list of highest-paying cities annually accompanies the release of U.S. News’ Best Jobs rankings.

To calculate this year’s best jobs, U.S. News looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored in seven areas: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Read more about U.S. News’ methodology for compiling this year’s list.

At a time when health care is more critical than ever, jobs in that sector dominate this year’s list — 4 out of every 10 of the top 100 highest-paying jobs are in health care or related roles.

The rankings offer a look at the best jobs across 17 lists — from sectors such as business and technology — to help job seekers at every level achieve their career goals. They take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance and salary.

Information security analyst captured the No. 1 spot this year, followed by nurse practitioner at No. 2, physician assistant at No. 3 and medical and health services manager at No. 4.

In addition, fashion designer debuted on the list this year, ranking No. 32 for solid scores across all component measures.

This article originally appeared on the Detroit Patch

