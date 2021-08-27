'MI3' star Maggie Q says Tom Cruise personally made sure she got a larger trailer to match the rest of the cast

Maggie Q starred in "Mission: Impossible 3" with Tom Cruise. Paramount Pictures/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Advanced Imaging Society

Maggie Q starred in "Mission: Impossible III" with Tom Cruise.

Maggie Q said she was low down on the call sheet and was surprised when she was given a big trailer.

She found out Cruise had told production to change her trailer to match the rest of the main cast.

Tom Cruise is famously a big presence on his film sets, making headlines earlier this year for yelling at those not complying with COVID-19 rules.

However, Cruise's "MI3" costar Maggie Q, had a much more positive story to tell about Cruise's leadership on-set, revealing that the star went out of his way to ensure she had as big of a trailer as the rest of the cast while they worked on the film.

In an interview with Collider, Maggie Q said that Cruise is a "leader" on a movie set, referencing her time on "MI3" as an example of his consummate professionalism.

Maggie Q told Collider that she was lower down on the movie's call sheet, so when she arrived on the Italy film set, she was confused to see a giant trailer with her name on it. The actress told a PA there must have been a mistake.

"I'm like, 'Oh no, that's not my trailer. It's a mistake,' because I'm a very small fish and I have a very small trailer in my contract," she said.

But, thanks to Cruise, it was no mistake at all.

"Tom's producing partner comes in and she says, 'Hey, Maggie, I heard there was some confusion with your trailer.' And I said, 'Oh, there is. They have the wrong one for me and I'm just waiting for them to give me the right trailer.' She said, 'No, I checked it. That's your trailer.' And I was like, 'That's not possible,'" She said.

"And she said, 'Oh no, Tom came yesterday to check it out and make sure that everything was A-OK and they had your contracted trailer in the basecamp with all the rest of the trailers and he said, absolutely not. You're getting rid of this and you're getting her the same trailer everyone else has because she's a part of this movie and I don't want her coming to set feeling like she's less than. It's not okay.'"

The trailer was so lavish that it had staircase and a fireplace - luxuries that Maggie Q said she didn't expect given she considered herself to be one of the lower priorities on the movie's call sheet.

"He went out of his way to make sure that as the lowest, I'll call it, priority on the call sheet with all the names that I was working with on the movie, that I felt like I was included," Maggie Q said.

This isn't the first time that stunt-master Cruise has garnered praise for his behaviour on a film set. He reportedly saved Elisabeth Shue from being killed by helicopter blades on the 1988 movie "Cocktail," while his expletive-laden rant against "Mission: Impossible 7" crew members who broke COVID-19 protocal was also praised by some, including George Clooney.

However, not everyone felt the same way about that particular incident.

