MIA 82 years ago, DNA unites family, gets ex-POW Hurst home for Vero Beach area burial

Louise Hurst Bass never drove, but raised six children, setting their wash on the clothesline before heading to Wabasso’s Deerfield Packing Co., where she worked for 44 years.

She rarely left Florida, but wanted her daughter, Barbara Rice, who eventually became a travel agent, to see the world. Before her mother died at age 85 in 2010, Rice asked her where she would want to visit.

“She said the Philippines, because her brother was there,” Rice, of Vero Beach, told me the other day.

Louise’s brother ― one of six siblings — was Robert Lee Hurst. At 20, he enlisted in the Army on June 18, 1941, but was not heard from again after deployment to the Philippines in early 1942.

Mother kept faith her son would return

On Feb. 9, 1945, the Press Journal reported Hurst’s missing-in-action status, along with the service-connected deaths of three other Wabasso men, including the two Harlock brothers. Charles Harlock, a shortstop, and Hurst, a catcher and captain, had played together on the Wabasso School baseball and football teams.

Rice said Hurst’s mother, Roser, held out hope her son would return.

“She felt like he was going to show up at her door,” Rice said, “She would not accept it.”

At some point, the family received a certificate from the government saying Hurst had died, but it offered no details. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that Hurst’s family learned what happened, unofficially, from a sergeant who said he initially befriended Hurst stateside.

Being part of what museum calls an 'absolute tragedy'

In this undated letter from the 1970s, Abie Abraham, a former Army sergeant who said he knew Robert Lee Hurst, writes the Wabasso postmaster in an effort to reach the late GI's family. Hurst died in a Japanese POW camp following the Bataan Death March in 1942.

Abie Abraham of Lyndora, Pennsylvania, wrote to Bass, explaining he ran into Hurst after the Japanese pushed the Army into Bataan in the Philippines, then again after April 9, 1942, when the Americans surrendered.

Abraham, who wrote multiple books, told Bass the GIs survived the Bataan Death March, in which the Japanese forced 60,000 to 80,000 ill and starving Filipino and American prisoners of war to march 65 miles through the Philippines heat, according to the National World War II Museum.

The museum described the march as an “absolute tragedy,” with the U.S. Army estimating Japanese guards stabbed, beat and shot to death 7,000 to 10,000 men en route to prisoner of war Camp O’Donnell. There, 60,000 men were crammed into quarters built for 10,000.

“Malaria, dysentery, beriberi and a host of other diseases swept through the crowds of men,” the U.S. Army reported, noting about 400 died per day.

Fellow Americans in hospital ward with malaria

American prisoners of war held by the Japanese at Bataan in 1944. Here they are herded together prior to continuing the march of death, during which 67,000 prisoners died. These prisoners were interned at Camp O'Donnell, from which some were later released by Gen. Douglas MacArthur's forces.

Within months, the Japanese moved U.S. prisoners to what the Army called a “marginally better” Cabanatuan prison camp, where Abraham said he reconnected with Hurst in a medical ward, while both suffered with malaria.

“We used to sit way up into the night and talk of home, food and when we will get out, we thought very soon,” Abraham wrote Bass, adding he used to cool Hurst’s head with water. “He would smile at me and say, ‘Thanks, Sarge.’ ”

The night of July 26, 1942, Abraham said, he gave Hurst a drink of water. Early the next morning, Hurst died from the malaria and was buried at the camp.

In January 1945, the Army liberated Cabanatuan, with only about 500 of 3,000 Americans, including Abraham, surviving. He stayed in the Philippines at Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s request to disinter about 4,300 U.S. soldiers along the death march route and in the POW camps for reinterment at Fort William McKinley in Manila, he wrote Bass and the Congressional record says.

Technology helps bring hero home

It wasn’t until 2017 that Hurst’s nieces and nephews began to learn of a project that could provide closure, Rice said. Connecting names associated with unidentified remains that had been moved to the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reached out to Hurst’s oldest survivors ― he was single and had no children — to see if they would provide DNA samples to help confirm his remains.

The official DNA link was made July 10, 2023, and Hurst was officially accounted for, the agency announced in December. Arrangements were made to fly his remains from the military’s largest cemetery to Orlando, and on Wednesday Rice and other family members were there to accompany Hurst to the Cox-Gifford Funeral Home in Vero Beach.

Visitation — an open casket, with the sealed remains tastefully covered in an Army uniform, Rice said ― will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral service. Interment will follow at Winter Beach Cemetery, where Hurst’s parents and other relatives are buried.

Hurst descendants from around the country, a day before Hurst would have turned 103, will reunite to welcome home an ancestor they never met, who, after more than eight decades, is back on native soil.

Robert Lee Hurst's coffin arrives at Orlando International Airport Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024. Hurst, a Wabasso native, died in 1942 while serving with the U.S. Army in the Philippines and was interred there. In 2023, his identity was confirmed after the Army matched his DNA with his descendants'. He was expected to be buried Feb. 17, 2024, in Winter Beach Cemetery in Indian River County, Florida.

What's more, relatives will be there to say goodbye to Hurst's sister, whose cremated remains will be interred nearby.

Louise Hurst Bass didn't have to visit the Philippines to be reunited with her brother.

