Mia, Dylan, and Ronan Farrow feature in new HBO docuseries on Woody Allen accusations

Mia, Dylan, and Ronan Farrow all sat down for a just-announced HBO docuseries that investigates the long-standing accusations of sexual abuse against director Woody Allen.

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering previously worked to investigate sexual assault cases with documentaries like On the Record and The Hunting Ground, and they reunited for Allen vs. Farrow. The four-part series is set to explore Dylan's claims that her father sexually abused her when she was 7, the custody trial between Allen and then-wife Mia, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Mia's daughter Soon-Yi, and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

Allen has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual abuse and was never charged with a crime. Dylan maintains Allen abused her, including in more recent years with a Los Angeles Times op-ed published in 2017 and a TV appearance on CBS This Morning in 2018.

A rep for Allen declined to comment on the docuseries at this time.

Dick and Ziering, who co-direct the series, also feature Farrow family friend Carly Simon; Frank Maco, the state attorney who decided not to prosecute Allen when brought to court by Mia; relatives; investigators; experts; "other first-hand eyewitnesses"; and "prominent cultural voices" who explore Allen's body of work in a broader context, according to a press release.

The first trailer promises, "No matter what you think you know, it's just the tip of the iceberg."

Allen vs. Farrow is set to premiere on HBO Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes arriving every Sunday. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

