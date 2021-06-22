Miami-area banquet hall shooting 911 audio released, ‘I feel myself dying’

Police in South Florida on Monday released frantic 911 calls from the May 30 mass shooting at the banquet hall in Miami-Dade County that resulted in three deaths and 20 injuries.

The Miami Herald reported that the calls included one from a woman who told operators that she was shot and could feel herself dying.

"I’m lying here dying," she said, according to the paper. "Oh my God, I feel myself…ma’am please help me."

The paper said the woman drifted off and the operator urged her to respond. Four minutes passed and the paper said an individual—apparently a paramedic—could be heard addressing a woman who said she was shot in the arm. The Herald said it was uncle if the woman who made the call survived.

The gunfire erupted on May 30 at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene and another at a hospital, police said. The Herald reported that the shooters have not been caught.

The Associated Press contributed to this report