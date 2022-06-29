A Miami area father of two was shot dead. Watch what detective says about the killing

Greg Crawford, a 39-year-old father of two, was found dead by Miami-Dade police officers answering a call to the Annie Coleman housing complex about a man shot. It was around 7:15 a.m., Friday, May 27.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking the public for help with the investigation.

In the 40th installment of Miami-Dade police’s social media video series “Help Us Catch a Murderer,” homicide Det.ective Jean Colimon said Crawford’s body was found lying on the ground in a common area of the complex, 2545 NW 56th St.

Witnesses told police, Colimon said, that Crawford and another man got into an argument, and that man pulled out a gun.

Anyone who knows about the shooting can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect, can be worth a reward of up to $5,000.