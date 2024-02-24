Miami area homeland security officers say a prisoner escaped from federal prison

Jean Carlos Cruz, a federal prisoner who was serving time for drug trafficking in federal prison, escaped from the low-security facility at 15801 SW 137th Ave. in Miami, on Friday.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau issued an alert Friday and asks that anyone who has information on the 43-year-old Cruz’s whereabouts should contact the bureau at 305-215-5591.

The alert did not offer any details as to how Cruz escaped or whether he’s considered dangerous.