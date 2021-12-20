A Miami area man took his dog for a walk Sunday. Cops say a neighbor shot him to death.

A Sunday afternoon argument between two West Miami-Dade neighbors, one of whom was walking his dog, ended when the other marched out of his house — and shot the dog owner four times.

That’s the story Miami-Dade police say they compiled from witnesses and video after finding 54-year-old Jose Foyo dead in the 9800 block of Northwest 27th Terrace. Foyo lay across the street from the home of Angel Perez, 68, who sits in county jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

This all occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon between the two neighbors of 30 years. Perez bought his home in 1991 — two years after Foyo bought his.

According to an arrest form, a witness told police that Foyo, who lives in the 9800 block of Southwest 26th Terrace, was walking his dog when he got into an argument with Perez’s girlfriend. Perez’s girlfriend told police that Foyo told her during the argument that Perez should “come outside and suck his ----.”

Perez’s girlfriend went into the house and relayed the message. She said that’s when Perez went outside and fired his revolver at Foyo. Foyo was hit with four gunshots, according to police.

After being taken to headquarters, the arrest report notes that Perez “provided, post-Miranda, a self-serving statement where he admits to shooting the victim with a revolver” and hiding the gun under a mattress. Authorities added that’s where they found the gun.

