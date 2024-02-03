Miami area police are planning Saturday night DUI checkpoints. Do you have to comply?
Miami-Dade police plan a DUI checkpoint Saturday night in several locations in the county.
Where are the checkpoints?
The sobriety checkpoints will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and end at 5 a.m. Sunday at the following locations:
▪ Southwest 87th Avenue between Southwest Eighth and Northwest 41st streets.
▪ Northwest 36th and 41st Street between Northwest 72nd and 107th avenues.
Can you refuse a DUI checkpoint?
Under Florida law, if you “accept the privilege” of driving a motorized vehicle here with a driver’s license then implied consent applies. You’ve implicitly consented to either an approved chemical test, like a breathalyzer, or a physical test, like walking a straight line. You can refuse to take a test but refusing can lead to automatic license suspension for a year for a first refusal or 18 months if you’ve previously had your license suspended.
Do you have to pull over at a sobriety checkpoint?
If a law enforcement officer pulls you over at a saturation checkpoint you have to comply. This obvious driving rule doesn’t just apply at DUI checkpoints.
Can you turn around to avoid a DUI checkpoint?
You can turn around to avoid a DUI checkpoint so long as it’s a legal maneuver and safe to do so, according to The Law Place, a Florida legal firm. But know this: if you are seen turning around as you approach the area this may arouse suspicion and lead an officer to pull you over — especially if the quick turnaround breaks any traffic laws.